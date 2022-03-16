In a recent announcement of additional sanctions by G-7 members, for example, the statement read that the sanctions represent a “commitment to ensure that Putin’s war of choice is a strategic failure. Russia has now become a global economic and financial pariah.” By that standard, mission accomplished on the sanctions! The Russian economy is in shambles, Russian finances are seized up, and the Russian people cannot travel to many places.

So … um … er … now what? Is this new status quo sustainable?

This is far from an academic question. Assessments vary on how long Russia can keep up the current military campaign. It seems increasingly unlikely, however, that sanctions alone will lead to either President Vladimir Putin’s downfall or his acquiescence. Russia’s oligarchs rely on Putin more than he relies on them. Perhaps military leaders get sick of the meat grinder and try to oust Putin, but that seems unlikely as well and super dangerous in a country possessing nuclear weapons. The invasion polls relatively well among Russians, so a revolution seems unlikely. Indeed, the sanctions are just as likely to trigger a rally around the flag effect as antipathy toward Putin.

If these sanctions are designed to be a new form of containment, more thought needs to be given about their long-term sustainability. Ad hoc sanctions coalitions are the ones most likely to fall apart over time, particularly if the target state incentivizes sanctions-busting. With its energy reserves, Russia has the capacity to offer such sweeteners.

If the Biden administration wants to keep the economic pressure on, it needs to consider the following interim goals: