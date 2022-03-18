But this year, because calendrical normalcy is shot, it’s mid-March, and spring training is just revving up and the Oscars are about a week away. Not only have Major League Baseball and the academy pushed back their schedules, but both institutions are also doing seemingly everything in their power to make their products worse, tinkering in an attempt to appeal to more viewers. It’s as if they’re ashamed to be hawking baseball and movies, two of the great achievements of American culture.

MLB has long wrestled with concerns about pace of play. Commissioner Rob Manfred is on a crusade to make games shorter, sexier, more appealing to the lay fan who knows next to nothing about the sport. As a result, the new collective bargaining agreement, signed March 12, seems likely to usher in a pitch clock as soon as 2023. Though requiring pitchers to deliver every 14 or 19 seconds seems unlikely to seriously damage — or even change — the soul of the game, other proposed and actual modifications could.

For the last two years, Americans had to watch an absurd charade in which extra innings began with a runner on second base. All of a sudden, extra-inning baseball — “free baseball,” as it’s often called — became, well, not baseball. Runs were scored by runners who had never reached base, wreaking havoc with statistics, threatening aneurysms for anyone trying to keep a scorebook, damaging the integrity of a sport in which, traditionally, every inch on the base paths is earned. It seemed that that abomination would end this season, but as of last Tuesday, talks to keep the ghost runner have resumed. So there will be fewer glorious 18-inning games keeping fans glued to their televisions, in awe of the drama of baseball.

Already gone are the perfunctory balls thrown in an intentional walk, which means that one of baseball’s great, rare delights — seeing a batter lean over and hit a lazy pitchout — has disappeared forever. MLB officials have threatened to ban position players from pitching. And they’ve instituted a rule by which pitchers must face three batters or complete an inning before being removed from a game.

Worst of all, the National League recently adopted the designated hitter. (Never mind that this change is likely to make games longer, not shorter.) The NL has, since the American League adopted the DH in 1973, offered the far more complex, strategic game. AL baseball — and now all professional baseball — is a game for a TikTokified America that amuses itself to death, that craves empty action without time to debate strategy, consider the art of lineup-making or appreciate the beauty of a well-placed bunt.

All these rules changes rob baseball of its idiosyncratic joys. Fans who live and breathe the sport, who luxuriate in its weirdness, are seeing an ever more streamlined game — a more boring game. Most of the best things about baseball are unpredictable; its special character lies in its ability to yield, a few times a season, a play or an inning where there’s no possible response but to marvel, “Baseball!” But Manfred and his cronies are convinced that a less weird game will appeal more to the non­-fans whom they want to fill ballparks (and will protect increasingly fragile players), so we’re stuck with the changes. Lovers of the sport will just have history to remember.

That same impulse has turned the Oscars into a boring trophy-distribution ritual barely worth tuning into. The academy has gone several years without bothering to have anyone host the show — a move, predating any pandemic restrictions, that cut down runtime. (This year, finally, hosts return, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes taking the stage.) Perhaps most controversially, this year’s broadcast has unceremoniously cut eight awards categories, many of them central to the art of filmmaking.

The Oscars once showed off the magic of movies: They presented lots of clips from the year’s best films, cluing audiences in on how movies are made. As a kid falling in love with movies, I couldn’t get enough of the sequences that explained exactly what a makeup designer did or how a movie would be different without its sound mixer. Watching clips of orchestras recording scores, I dreamed of becoming a film composer (a dream I abandoned after some very amateurish high school attempts).

None of those awards will show up on this year’s broadcast. The arts and sciences of filmmaking that the academy purports to celebrate aren’t all recognizable to most viewers; the Oscars should put them on display. And they should celebrate the heights cinema achieved in the previous year, letting audiences bask in memories of their favorite films and be enticed by the ones they missed.

Instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wants the show to be short, just as Manfred wants baseball games to be short.

It’s true that both baseball and the Oscars have, by at least some metrics, suffered dwindling television audiences in recent years, even before the pandemic. In 2018, Manfred expressed concern about declining World Series ratings. But those numbers have swung up since then, and baseball remains popular in local markets. Ploys like last summer’s Field of Dreams game have helped national audiences tap into the nostalgia and love of history that have long been part of the sport’s appeal.

The Oscars’ viewership woes are severer and more clear-cut: Last year’s broadcast saw a 58 percent drop in viewership from 2020, according to Nielsen. But it may be that viewers are tuning out because the shows have gotten worse. Last year’s Oscars ceremony — damaged by coronavirus protocols, yes, but mostly by the academy’s own obliviousness, its seeming desperation to make the show about anything but movies —was more or less unwatchable. It was a humorless, joyless affair that focused more on celebrity figures than the films they made, and its ending — in which the drama of best picture wasn’t saved for last, and the final award, for best actor, didn’t go to the recently deceased Chadwick Boseman but instead to Anthony Hopkins, who had decided to skip the ceremony to stay home in Wales — was an exercise in dramatic potential falling flat.

The far more exciting event on television that night — and playing out live just a few miles away — was a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. That game, which the Padres won, 8­-7, featured a pinch-hitting appearance by the Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. There were charges of sign-stealing. The game went 11 innings. It was weird baseball, unexpected baseball — beautiful, exciting baseball. It lasted four hours and 59 minutes, and no one glued to the game would have wanted a minute less.

Here’s the thing the folks running baseball and the Oscars seem not to understand: Short and bad doesn’t help anyone. No one tunes into the Oscars or a baseball game thinking, “Oh, well, at least this will be over soon.” If they see the show as something to get over with quickly, they aren’t going to watch.