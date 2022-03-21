Rand Corp. political scientist Samuel Charap thinks this negotiations deadlock cannot be sustained. In a Twitter thread, he stated: “Let’s be clear. There will be a deal to end the war.” He elaborated: “If you think time is on the Ukrainians’ side, then there’s not much urgency. If you think time favors the Russians, then all efforts should be made to get a deal ASAP.”

I am not entirely convinced Charap is correct, however, for a few reasons. The obvious one is that if Putin believes that time favors Russia, then he might decide that there is little point in substantive negotiations in the present. Indeed, Putin could perceive a Ukrainian willingness to deal now as a sign that they are close to collapse.

There is a more general problem with the idea that peace negotiations have to be accelerated: Right now, both sides have reasons to believe that they will win this war.

To be sure, the expectations that Russia would quickly win this war have been proved wrong. Consider recent reports from Foreign Policy’s Jack Detsch and Amy Mackinnon, The Washington Post’s Liz Sly and Dan Lamothe, and CNN’s Natasha Bertrand. They all reinforce similar themes: Russia’s initial strategy has flamed out and the battle lines are trending toward stalemate. Or, in the words of Sly and Lamothe: “Heavy casualties and equipment losses take a toll on unprepared Russian forces that have failed so far to achieve any of their initial objectives, Western officials and military experts say. The front lines have barely moved in more than a week. Russians are being killed or injured at the rate of up to 1,000 a day.”

So where does the war go from here? The problem is that both Ukrainian and Russian leaders can present a compelling narrative that the future will be favorable to their side.

For Ukraine, the narrative is an easy one to tell. Even though Russia has more men and material, the past month has demonstrated that Ukrainians’ will to fight for their homeland is much stronger than Russian conscripts. Russia’s army is too spread out and forced to devote too many forces to protecting imperiled supply lines. With each passing day of the war, Russian casualties mount and the ability of their forces to maintain cohesion weakens. There is zero evidence that Russian forces have improved in their coordination or their logistics. At the rate that Russian generals are dying on the front lines, there might not be any competent Russian leadership able to right the ship. Over time, the appalling number of casualties and the pain of economic sanctions will wear on Russia, particularly if Ukraine acquires more sophisticated military equipment from NATO and other allies and partners.

The thing is, for Russia the narrative is also an easy one to draw. While the first month of the campaign has not gone as well as Moscow hoped, that is true of almost any military plan once it encounters an actual battlespace. The fact remains that Russian forces are very close to creating a land bridge between the Crimean front and the Donbas front. If Mariupol is secured, then the Russian army can focus on encircling Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country. In the meanwhile, artillery is cheap and Russia can use Mariupol as a script for what is needed to soften up Kharkiv and Kyiv. Russia might have lost the global information war, but it still controls information in Russia, which means that ordinary Russians will support Putin and blame the West for any economic hardship. Over time, European publics will grow weary of large refugee flows and skyrocketing gas prices. The question is not whether Russia will win but how many Ukrainian partisans will be killed in the process.