This is a nice idea, and there has been considerable theorizing about it in social science circles. If people encounter a superordinate threat that endangers both their friends and their foes, the reasoning goes, they might counter that larger threat by cooperating with those they might otherwise despise. Unfortunately, many recent examples and a growing body of research suggests that even Putin’s obvious aggressions won’t have a lasting unifying effect on our country, which is deeply divided, not just politically but in terms of our goals, values and — as my work has shown — even beliefs over who deserves empathy.

The idea of common enemies as a uniting force in politics isn’t new. After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, many recall that a moment of bipartisanship emerged, with a sizable majority of liberals and conservatives immediately united to support war in Afghanistan against the “common enemy” of the Taliban. Some remember that American solidarity with fondness. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, President Biden remarked, “Unity is what makes us who we are … to me, that’s the central lesson of Sept. 11.” But as others have noted, the post-Sept. 11 harmony was fleeting, and ultimately led us down the path of trying to find additional enemies to demonize.

Psychologist Jonathan Haidt has described the complexity of common enemies, writing that although events such as the Sept. 11 attacks or the bombing of Pearl Harbor once united Americans, unity only occurs when we can agree on what the common enemies are in the first place. One need only to look at one of our greatest existential threats — climate change — to see the truth of this analysis. Political scientist Mark L. Haas has identified other international examples of common enemies failing to bring unity as well: Britain and France initially failed to ally with the Soviet Union in response to the shared threat posed by Germany in the 1930s. Turkey’s Islamist leaders distanced the country from Israel a decade ago even as both countries faced a rising threat from Iran.

Recent empirical research reinforces my skepticism that Americans can meaningfully unite in the face of a common enemy. In a preprint of a highly rigorous experiment conducted in 2019 and 2020 and led by data scientist Eaman Jahani, researchers recruited nearly 1,700 self-identified Democrats and Republicans to complete a two-stage online study. In the first stage, all participants were randomly assigned to read a news article either about a “common enemy” (the combined military threat of Russia, Iran and China against the United States) or about a separate topic — either about an archaeological dig (to provide a politically neutral comparison) or about Fourth of July celebrations (to prime thoughts of patriotism). The second stage offered a monetary reward to encourage cross-party cooperation.

The results showed that even with money at stake, common enemies failed to produce alignment. For Democrats, reading about a common foreign enemy, compared with reading about other topics, produced no meaningful cooperation with Republicans. For Republicans, reading about a common enemy actually produced less cross-party cooperation compared with reading a neutral news article. The reasons for this backfire effect remain unclear, but the study authors speculate that one potential cause could be that Republicans might view Democrats as sympathetic to foreign enemies. Again, common threats only unify if people agree on their commonness.

This study suggests that in a politically fractured society, common enemies not only fail to unite but can push us further apart. What is more, the magnitude of the liberal-conservative divide revealed by these findings and others means that shared goals, shared identities and shared solutions have limited effectiveness. Nonetheless, we can applaud small instances of national unity, even if they are fleeting. At the beginning of the pandemic, every state declared a state of emergency and closed schools. Lawmakers enacted a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was supported by citizens and politicians across the political spectrum. The second covid relief bill, passed under Biden, was supported by a majority of Democrats and Republicans, some of whom might have previously opposed government intervention. But we are now seeing a breakdown in negotiations in Congress to provide funding for future pandemic needs, such as a potential fourth dose of the vaccine for every American. The unity only lasts so long.