In response, many elected representatives have called for a rebalancing of the tax burden. However, recent proposals to tax billionaires faced debilitating opposition even though a majority of Americans on both sides of the political aisle favor the idea of the wealthy paying higher taxes. Given this impasse, advocates for a fairer tax code in the United States might find a path forward by examining Korea’s successful adoption of tax reforms in 1708. Then, as now, reformers faced opposition from members of the privileged classes who were asked to carry a greater burden, but more progressive tax codes moved forward because their advocates focused on incremental wins.

Beginning in the 16th century, the Korean kingdom’s tax code bound the nation’s peasantry to a life of hardship. More than half of the state’s finances came from what was called a “tribute tax,” a form of poll tax that was collected in local commodities. For instance, people living on the coast might be asked to pay supplementary taxes with fish while those adjacent to forests might be ordered to contribute deer skin. This meant that farmers had to take on extra work to procure these goods or spend a portion of their meager income to purchase them in the market.

The system also endowed enormous arbitrary powers to local tax collectors, who determined whether tributes submitted by residents in their jurisdiction were of acceptable quality. These administrators often mandated that only commodities purchased from officially sanctioned distributors met the government’s standard. This led to corruption. Local officials would solicit bribes from merchants who wanted a license as the sole distributor of goods that the state demanded as tribute. Archival records note that some merchants used this corrupt bargain to force people to pay 100 times over the market price of goods to fulfill their tax obligations — a cut of which would find its way into the private pockets of local officials.

Witnessing these abuses, reformers called for the tribute tax to be replaced by a standardized levy paid in rice or coin based on the productivity of the land owned by individual households. This new “Uniform Land Tax Law” proposed not only to liberate the peasantry from the tyranny of local officials and commodity brokers, but also to exempt tenant farmers who owned no land.

Large landowners and privileged members of society who often received appointments to local administration, however, saw the progressive tax code as a threat to their wealth and aggressively campaigned against reform. But advocates of tax justice — many of whom witnessed the plight of the peasantry up close during recent foreign invasions or as local administrators — overcame this opposition by pursuing several strategies.

First, reformers pulled back from calling for an immediate nationwide implementation of the Uniform Land Tax Law. Instead, they advocated for the law’s adoption only in the region immediately surrounding the capital. This moderated opposition because the pilot program did not directly threaten the wealth of the powerful landlords who held property in grain basket regions further away from the capital.

Such an argument worked, and the new tax code went into effect in 1608 for the province surrounding Seoul. Reformers used this pilot program to collect evidence that demonstrated the new code’s tangible benefits for both the common people’s livelihood and the nation’s fiscal health. Advocates simultaneously studied ways to improve the system before proposing the code’s adoption in adjoining provinces.

As support for the Uniform Land Tax Law grew, opponents began attacking the new code by citing practical concerns. For instance, detractors argued that the cost of transporting heavy rice (versus lighter commodities like fish) from peripheral provinces to the capital would reduce the government’s income. Court records from 1624 show that critics of the new code also cited the dangers of transporting public revenue by ship along coastal routes, which potentially exposed state income to the perils of seafaring.

In response, tax reform advocates laid out practical solutions to these logistical questions. They advanced schedules that would maximize the safe passage of ships carrying the tax revenue alongside new overland routes. In addition, the state made plans to systematically appraise all cultivated lands to assess whether the new tax code was being properly executed.

They also successfully reframed the issue, characterizing tax reform as a matter of safeguarding state legitimacy. Opponents initially portrayed advocates of tax reform as people who only cared about the budget and not the broader political environment. These detractors argued that the sudden adoption of a new system could destabilize the country by eroding the loyalty of elites at a time when the crown’s legitimacy had been weakened by devastating foreign invasions.

But reformers emphasized how the new code would bolster public support for the state by curtailing conspicuous collusion between commodity brokers and government officials. Moreover, they argued that the state was obligated to protect the peasantry that had recently been terribly affected by the consequences of war and famines.

This messaging campaign worked. Even young heirs to large estates, who knew they would pay more taxes under the new code, got on board, seeing reform as an ethical obligation.

In this climate, successive monarchs advanced aspects of tax reforms early in their reigns to publicly signal their intentions to be benevolent sovereigns. Although some kings pushed to roll back these decrees later in their rule, a growing number of civic-minded officials held the line and prevented significant backsliding.

The persistent advocacy finally led to the implementation of the Uniform Land Tax Law in all provinces except the frontier regions by 1708. This brought significant changes to Korea. According to historian Lee Jung-Chul, the most notable economic change was the expansion of cultivated land, which increased by over 150 percent between 1611 and 1788. In addition, the end to rent-seeking behavior by commodity brokers also led to local specialty products being traded at lower prices throughout the country, bolstering commerce.

These reforms present an instructive case study for advancing tax changes in the face of significant political opposition. And some of these strategies for change are already being deployed.

Just as in 17th-century Korea, Americans are already starting to advance changes at the local level. In November 2020, the people of Arizona approved a referendum to raise the income tax by an additional 3.5 percent on individuals with an annual income over $250,000 to bolster the state’s education budget — though the Arizona courts blocked implementation of the measure.

The U.S. government has also completed a lot of the legwork for the practical implementation of a tax on the ultrarich, notably the administrative and legal challenges associated with identifying and assessing taxes on various income streams. State governments already collect a portion of corporations’ nationwide profits based on metrics such as geography of sales, real estate ownership and presence of employees. The practical barrier of identifying how much profit a corporation books abroad has also already been overcome with the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which requires all non-U.S. financial institutions to answer inquiries from the Treasury Department on the assets of people and entities connected to the United States.

In many ways, however, the national discussion in the United States around tax reform has been more focused on the need for change, without demonstrating how this will be executed and what it will do for society. Incremental adoption may provide space to not only further underscore the tangible benefits of a fairer tax code, but also to strengthen the bureaucratic capacity and knowledge to implement it more broadly.