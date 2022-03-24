Q. Are you satisfied by the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine? Is there something more you would like to see the United States do?

A. There should be much bigger support from the United States because the Ukrainians are risking their lives. Germany and France and many other countries are not doing enough. We have to give them at least defensive weapons to defend their homes, their lives and their families. This is extremely urgent.

Q. So you’d like to see more support from the United States?

A. More support from the U.S.: Javelins, Stingers, all sorts of different defensive weapons, antitank, antiaircraft, antimissile, portable defense. These are weapons which are not threatening Russia. These are purely defensive weapons.

Q. They’re not getting through to Ukraine?

A. They are not coming through in sufficient quantities.

Q. France and Germany are not doing enough?

A. Definitely so. This is what President Zelensky is loudly indicating.

Q. The United States thinks they’re doing a lot.

A. They could be doing better.

Q. President Zelensky is frustrated?

A. I would say so. He is crying to get this support. He told me, “If you don’t want to help me with your armies, help me with your defensive weapons. Help me to defend my citizens’ homes, the lives of my women and children.”

Q. The Russian invasion doesn’t seem to stop.

A. The invasion doesn’t stop. Mariupol before the war had almost half a million inhabitants, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s now destroying building after building. There is a huge humanitarian crisis. Putin is not letting innocent people, women and children out of these places. It’s a very brutal war.

Q. What’s going to happen?

A. I hope that, with growing pressure from the West and the strong morale of the Ukrainian soldiers, Putin and his people will be ready to start real negotiations to stop the war [and have] a cease-fire and withdraw Russian troops. This should be a precondition for further negotiations. The sanctions which we have adopted are the strongest ever, but, having said that, we have to prepare for even heavier sanctions. We have to cut off buying Russian gas and oil, because these are the main sources of hard currency for Putin, which he then turns into a war machine.

Q. The current sanctions don’t totally cut off gas and oil?

A. Yes. The sanctions have to really to be crushing. What is so important is freezing and confiscating assets of the Russian oligarchs and Putin himself. The freezing as such is not good enough, because frozen assets can grow in value. The money of the Russian sovereign wealth fund and the Russian bonds lodged in central banks of Western countries should be confiscated and put into a fund to reconstruct Ukraine after the war. Putin has to understand that he is already losing hundreds of billions of dollars — and if he does not stop, he will lose even more.

Q. You said recently that Poland would ask NATO to create a peacekeeping force. Can you elaborate? Do you want this peacekeeping force to fly over a humanitarian zone in western Ukraine?

A. Many Ukrainian towns and cities are surrounded, and completely innocent people are being killed. The proposal I made in Kyiv was to organize a peacekeeping mission led by NATO and potentially other international organizations completely focused on defending innocent people.

Q. Would it be an air force or a ground force?

A. It could be both. A humanitarian peacekeeping mission has to be able to defend innocent people and not be attacked by Russian troops.

Q. Currently, there are 7 million displaced Ukrainian people.

A. There are 8 or 9 million displaced people and 5 or 6 million refugees in the western part of Ukraine.

Q. So you could set up a humanitarian zone in the western part of Ukraine?

A. This was our proposal in Kyiv, to have this humanitarian zone, because there are more and more innocent people there who have just fled the war.

Q. Of course, you have to have ground cover and air cover to create a humanitarian zone in western Ukraine.

A. This would have to be a full mandate of NATO and potentially other international organizations.

Q. Were you surprised by how poorly the Russians are doing on the battlefield?

A. That’s correct. But let’s not fool ourselves. [Putin] still has vast resources behind him to destroy this brave nation. … We discussed this very point at length with President Zelensky, and he and his ministers showed us in detail the situation on different fronts, and they told us what they need — weapons mostly — and what they want to achieve over the next couple of days and weeks. The very fact that we can talk about the next weeks and even months is astonishing. Nobody would have expected this several weeks ago. Poland is active in providing humanitarian help but also in orchestrating other types of support for Ukraine. We discussed this at length with President Zelensky.

Q. And he said?

A. He needs all sorts of humanitarian support. Ukraine has the biggest refugee crisis since the end of the Second World War. Poland is at the forefront of this crisis: Around 2.5 million refugees have come to Poland over the past two to three weeks. Poles and the Polish government opened our hearts and our doors to the Ukrainian people. We were able to help millions of women with children, to accommodate them in Poland.

Q. Do you think there is a possibility that the Ukrainians could win the war?

A. Absolutely so. They are fighting with lion hearts. The Ukrainian soldiers are defending their land bravely and creating such difficulty for the Russian army that it will be difficult for the Russians to occupy the entire territory. Not only do I believe that they are able to win this war, but at the end of the day, this war can be a critical moment in creating new and better security conditions. There are good guys and bad guys around us. And Putin is one of the worst, a war criminal. We are documenting the war crimes which he and his Russian soldiers are committing. I hope there will be justice at the end of this war.

Q. What do you think is going on inside Russia? We saw the broadcaster Marina Ovsyannikova of Russian state TV protest the war and be hauled away by the state police. Do you think the frustration with Putin and the war is just a few elite Russians, or do you think it runs deeper?

A. Unfortunately, I’m pessimistic. I think there are only a few people brave enough to stand in front of brutal power, the secret security and the Russian police, and protest against this policy. The majority of the population is under such pressure from the Kremlin propaganda that they are to some extent hostage to this propaganda.

Q. If Russia does win, do you think Putin will attack the Baltic states and, possibly, Poland and Moldova?

A. Yes, I think that if they are not stopped in Ukraine, they will concentrate on other states to reestablish the Russian empire: the Baltic states, Finland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary — we all can be the next object of attack.

Q. Do you want permanent U.S. troops stationed in Poland?

A. Very much so. We appreciate the recent increase of American troops. We have 10,000 American troops here, but we should be able to have a permanent base in Poland with 30 to 40,000 U.S. troops.

Q. Do you take Putin’s references to using nuclear weapons seriously?

A. Yes, we take all of his threats seriously, because we believe that he and the Kremlin are, unfortunately, able to do all sorts of bad things. But I don’t think that weakness is the response to such a threat. We have to be as strong as possible to give Putin a sign that we are not weak — that we are going to respond very strongly to all his attempts to destabilize the West.

Q. If Putin sees himself in trouble, do you think he might test the West by attacking Poland?

A. I think the likelihood of this is small. The appropriate reply to all of his threats is to show him that we are not afraid. The minute he sees that we are afraid, he will move ahead to try to reestablish the Russian empire.

Q. Analysts in the United States talk about the concept of “escalating to de-escalate.” Do you believe that Putin would fire a tactical short-range missile into Poland or Ukraine, and then hope the world would de-escalate and that the United States and NATO would stop sending weapons across your border into Ukraine?

A. I really hope that these terrible things won’t happen. But, given that he is determined and sees the invasion in Ukraine [as a failure], he is able to press the button and to create another front. This is why we have been talking to our American and British allies, asking to get antimissile systems like the Patriot and Sky Sabre [the British air defense system]. We have placed these types of defensive weapons in key areas in Poland.

Q. What shape can you imagine a Ukrainian-Russian peace deal taking?

A. There are many options on the table, but this is Ukraine’s sole prerogative. President Zelensky said that he understands that he cannot enter the NATO alliance now. He wants, however, to be part of the European Union. Poland strongly supports this. We are advocating for the E.U. to grant Ukraine candidate status as quickly as possible.

Q. How long would that take?

A. I hope that this terrible war has created new conditions in the hearts and minds of many European leaders, and they will not think about accession of countries like Ukraine as a long process. Most of the countries of the E.U. understand that this is needed. Only a few countries do not want to make this process quick for Ukraine.

Q. France?

A. France, probably Germany and the Netherlands are the three which are known as not being so enthusiastic. However, even these countries understand that we are now living in a completely different world, so we have to take brave decisions.

Q. How did your train trip to Kyiv last week come about?

A. We [including Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa] went together to Kyiv to help them keep up their morale and their fighting spirit, because they are fighting heroically for their freedom and for European values. And also we went to have a long discussion about what President Zelensky needs in terms of weapons and humanitarian aid and how the Western world and NATO can help his government. President Zelensky told me that they don’t need sympathy, they need concrete support — in particular, they need defensive weapons to defend against tanks, aircrafts, jet fighters, missiles and bombs which are falling on the houses and cities of the Ukrainian people. We are doing everything possible on our end to support them in their heroic fight for freedom.

Q. Why did you embark on this trip?

A. We did it to help them maintain their fighting spirit and their morale. Also to give them hope because they want to be part of the European Union. For this visit, we didn’t need any authorization, but we did make contacts previously with key players in the European Union — with the president of the European Commission and with the president of the European Council. We felt we were their intermediaries to Ukraine. We are in regular daily contact with presidents and prime ministers of the European Union.

Q. How is President Zelensky doing?