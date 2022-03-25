By then, the writing was already on the wall for those Russian exiles who chose to read it. Despite their hopes, dreams and expectations of returning home, the new “blood-red” regime, as they dubbed it, showed no sign of imminent collapse. Of the 50,000 displaced Russians who eventually settled in the French capital, only a handful would ever see their native land again. And as they lingered in the cafes on the Boulevard du Montparnasse, longing for a lost world of luxury and ease, their real task was to scratch out a living in this pinched and hostile new one.

British historian Helen Rappaport — author most recently of “The Race to Save the Romanovs” in 2018 — has produced an engaging group biography of this melancholy crowd: “After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Époque Through Revolution and War.” She begins in the last years of the 19th century, when the czarist nobility treated the French capital as their Las Vegas — a place to spend lavishly and live indulgently. The last czar’s uncles, Grand Duke Vladimir and Grand Duke Alexis, were carousers-in-chief, regularly descending on the city in pursuit of food, wine and women.

After the overthrow of the Romanov dynasty in 1917, plenty of those who had formerly traveled to Paris on luxury train cars embarked on a desperate and hazardous flight from the Red Army. South to Crimea and then across the Black Sea in rickety and overcrowded boats, Russian refugees soon filled the fetid slums of Constantinople. The lucky ones who had the means to travel on to France generally arrived with their funds exhausted.

Coco Chanel, who enjoyed a love affair with handsome Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich,once the fourth-richest man in Russia, described him and his friends as “almost emasculated by their poverty.” A few of the better-educated exiles wrangled positions as bookkeepers or bank clerks. But mostly these former princes, army officers and high government officials found themselves working as taxi drivers, waiters or on factory assembly lines.

Rappaport is a mistress of the telling detail. Chanel, she reports, took pity on Count Sergei Kutuzov, former governor of Crimea, by making him head receptionist at her atelier on Rue Cambon. An entire company of ex-Cossacks staffed the Gare de l’Eastern time as porters and freight handlers. A Russian could be spotted among the workers who poured out of the Renault factory at Quai du Point-du-Jour at day’s end “by the fact he was generally cleaner and better dressed and even wore a tie,” she writes.

The wives and sisters of these men were lucky to have needle skills — embroidery, knitting and tatting being favorite feminine pastimes in the rich old days. Several thousand Russian woman were eventually employed by the Parisian garment trade, and by 1935, Russian emigres had founded 27 new French fashion houses.

Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna — whose father, Grand Duke Paul, son of Czar Alexander II, was shot by the Bolsheviks at the St. Peter and St. Paul Fortress in 1919 — bought a Singer sewing machine on credit and eventually started Maison Kitmir, named for a legendary dog in Persian mythology that Russians considered lucky. Her business flourished until the rage for Slavic-style clothes cooled in 1928. She then moved to New York, was hired as a style adviser by Bergdorf Goodman, and wrote her dramatic memoirs. When in 1941 the United States joined the Soviet Union in the war against Germany, the Grand Duchess sailed to Argentina in disgust.

As Rappaport skillfully recounts, staunch monarchists among the exiles took time out from worrying about their finances to argue over plans for an eventual restoration. After an absurd three-sided battle of pretenders, Grand Duke Vladimir’s eldest son declared himself the Emperor Kirill of All the Russias in 1927. He kept office hours every weekday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in his house in the Breton fishing village of Saint-Briac, issuing proclamations and various directives. “It isn’t even theater,” sniffed one unimpressed fellow exile, “It’s a puppet show.”

The Soviet secret police, the NKVD, eventually infiltrated the emigre community and in 1937 kidnapped Gen. Yevgeny Miller, a former leader of the White Army, smuggled him from Paris to Moscow, where he was tortured and then shot. Subtler tactics were used to lure back various homesick emigre artists and writers. Sergey Efron, husband of Marina Tsvetaeva, today considered among Russia’s greatest poets, was secretly enlisted by the NKVD, and both he and the couple’s daughter went home. Tsvetaeva only reluctantly followed. In Stalin’s Great Terror, Efron was shot and their daughter arrested and tortured. Tsvetaeva herself was never accepted by the Soviet literary establishment and died by suicide in 1941.

For the emigres in Paris, hopefulness and nostalgia eventually turned into something far more painful, as they were forced to witness from afar the evil that consumed their beloved homeland.

Clare McHugh is the author of the novel “A Most English Princess.”

After the Romanovs

Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Époque Through Revolution and War

By Helen Rappaport.