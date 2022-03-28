The bill was among the laws that DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature passed in a culture war-dominated legislative session that also included a 15-week abortion ban and the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.” The latter seeks to poke fun of calls for Black liberation, dismissed as efforts made by a “woke” crowd, while also purporting to be an acronym for the “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act.” It limits education and training on race and identity at public schools and private businesses. DeSantis even called 2022 “the year of the parent” in Florida.

These efforts form the latest chapter in Florida’s long history of antigay policy and a political culture that has cloaked forms of homophobia, transphobia, sexism and anti-Blackness as efforts to protect the rights of parents and the well-being of their children.

In the early 1950s, State Sen. Charley Eugene Johns led the “pork chop gang,” a group of 20 state senators from mostly rural northern Florida who dominated state politics and, among other things, shared a commitment to maintaining racial segregation, especially in schools.

The 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education — which ruled that laws mandating racial segregation in public schools were unconstitutional — prompted fears among White Southerners. This helped Johns gain the support he needed to create a legislative committee tasked with investigating the perceived subversive and radical elements he and his fellow Southern Democrats associated with Black civil rights advocacy. In 1956, the legislature created the Florida Legislative Investigation Committee, which became better known as the “Johns Committee'' because of the senator‘s central role.

The Johns Committee was initially tasked with investigating groups like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for signs of communist infiltration and influence. This effort stemmed from anti-Black sentiments that even found some White Southerners arguing that the Black civil rights movement was a Soviet plot meant to disrupt American harmony and democracy.

Yet, after unsuccessful attempts to uncover such subversion, the committee turned its attention more fully to another scapegoat it believed threatened the safety of Florida’s children: LGBTQ people.

Taxpayer dollars paid for investigations of suspected LGBTQ professors and students throughout the state university system, purging dozens of women and men from the University of Florida, Florida State University and the then-nascent University of South Florida. In 1964, the committee notoriously published what became known as the “Purple Pamphlet,” officially titled “Homosexuality and Citizenship in Florida,” that aimed to provide information that parents could use “to prepare” children "to meet the temptations of homosexuality lurking today in the vicinity of nearly every institution of learning.”

This anti-LGBTQ policy trickled down to local school boards and lower levels of education in myriad ways. Rumors could be enough to spawn an investigation or ruin a career. In 1962, two English teachers at a junior high school in Jacksonville were accused of being “involved in a homosexual relationship.” Schoolchildren had reportedly complained about the teachers’ “association” with one another as well as one of the women’s “unladylike posture.” Another investigation began when a committee informant claimed to have overheard a man loudly “accuse” his own sister, who taught at a Fort Lauderdale elementary school, “of being a homosexual.”

Following years of largely embarrassing stunts and failures, the Johns Committee disbanded in 1965 — but it succeeded in entrenching a pervasive narrative about children being susceptible to the “corrupting” influences of LGBTQ people in Florida’s political culture.

A decade later, gospel singer and Florida orange juice spokesperson Anita Bryant helped catapult a new culture war by tapping into these deep-seated beliefs. On Jan. 18, 1977, Metro-Dade County (representing today’s Miami-Dade County) passed an ordinance that barred discrimination on account of “affectional or sexual preference” in employment, housing and public accommodations. The ordinance resulted from a push by gay rights activists to secure the same protections that the groundbreaking civil rights legislation of the 1960s had afforded to racial minorities.

Yet, Bryant painted something far more sinister. She spearheaded a campaign to overturn the ordinance arguing that it granted special privileges to a group of immoral people who might then corrupt, recruit or hurt children. This campaign — “Save Our Children, Inc.” — seemed especially concerned with how the law would play out in schools. Rather than seeing the bill as extending civil rights protections to another marginalized group, Bryant turned the argument on its head and claimed the ordinance infringed on her civil rights as a concerned mother who would get no say in who taught her children if LGBTQ people were protected from employment discrimination.

Bryant’s campaign tapped into the fears stirred up by the Johns Committee a decade earlier and resonated with voters, who overturned the ordinance in June 1977. The campaign proved so successful that it even motivated Florida legislature to ban gay adoptions later that year — a policy that would remain in effect for decades.

The strategy of introducing anti-LGBTQ legislation under the guise of “saving” children has taken hold in numerous others debates well beyond Florida, of course — from same-sex marriage debates to arguments in favor of conversion therapy. The 2016 GOP Platform, for example, included language supporting the “right of parents to determine the proper medical treatment and therapy for their minor children.”

Similarly, in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi L. Noem — a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate — recently signed into law a transgender athlete ban and supported efforts to restrict usage of bathrooms on the basis of biological sex as she tries to outflank DeSantis on the right. Noem, expectedly, pointed to safety for children as key reasons for pushing this legislation, while LGBTQ advocates note “the bans are a solution in search of a problem” — an argument that even some Republican governors have increasingly started to share.

Back in Florida, DeSantis’s own press secretary labeled opponents of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill as “groomers” — a not-so-subtle and historically coded word for pedophiles.