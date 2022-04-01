So far, Western diplomacy and economic sanctions have failed to change Russia’s behavior. But a diplomatic effort between Ukraine and Russia may be showing some promise, even if very faint. On Tuesday in Istanbul, the sides met for a sixth time. Afterward, a Ukrainian 10-point plan laid out a set of compromises, including commitments from Ukraine that it would not join NATO, develop nuclear capabilities or host foreign military bases. In exchange, the plan envisions, Russia would allow for security guarantees for the protection of Ukrainian territory, including a NATO-type collective defense agreement between Ukraine and potential guarantor countries such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States.

The negotiations are still far from producing a real path forward, and much remains to be hammered out, including the status of Crimea and the Donbas, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said was “settled for good” (it’s not). There is more reason for skepticism than optimism: With Russia’s long track record of saying one thing and doing another, the negotiations could well be a smokescreen for its military forces to regroup and begin a renewed offensive. Indeed, in the days after the talks, Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s northern cities continued, despite Moscow’s promise to pull back, and civilians from the most affected areas still did not have access to secure humanitarian corridors. If there is a diplomatic solution in sight, Russia will have to show — rather than say — that it’s serious by stopping its brutal assaults.

But Russia’s recent willingness to come to the negotiating table is a reminder for the United States and its European allies that their adversary is open to diplomacy only when it’s on the back foot militarily. This means now is the time to ramp up, rather than wind back, economic and military pressure — to clear the path for a resolution that Russia will respect and abide by. And while much can go wrong in any diplomatic process, both sides are now probably more willing than before to make compromises toward at least a medium-term solution.

* * *

The more Russia loses on the battlefield, the better the chances for diplomacy to succeed. This means Ukraine’s military must continue to make gains. Russia reneged on its stated objective of the “denazification” of Ukraine only after its military operation stalled, in part because of poor battlefield performance — the result of low morale, inadequate training and badly maintained equipment — as well as the courage of Ukrainian fighters and military assistance from the West. But if Russia regains the upper hand militarily, it will have no need to continue to engage in diplomacy.

That means the best strategy for the West is to sharply increase military assistance to Ukraine. It may seem counterintuitive to send more weapons as the talks get going, but Putin has demonstrated time and again that he respects only hard power. The United States has already provided more than $2 billion in security aid to Ukraine, including Stinger antiaircraft systems, Javelin antitank missiles, tactical drones, and anti-armor weapons and systems. Many European countries, including Poland, Estonia, Sweden and Germany, have sent similar weapons as well as supplies and other equipment. For its part, the European Union agreed to deliver a nearly $1 billion package, approving the shipment of lethal weapons to a country that isn’t part of the E.U. for the first time in its history. The assistance is making a difference, but Ukraine needs much more, especially air defense systems and fighter jets, to keep up its defense and launch counteroffensives.

If the allies also ratchet up economic sanctions on Russia even more, it will be harder for the Kremlin to sustain its war effort. The existing sanctions on Russian companies and wealthy elites are significant, but they have not affected Russia’s behavior on the ground, nor have they pushed the Kremlin-connected oligarchs away from Putin. There is still room for the United States and Europe to further increase pressure on Russian banks, including imposing full blocking sanctions, which prohibit all transactions without any carveouts, and cutting off banks from the SWIFT system that allows for bank-to-bank transfers. So far, of the five largest Russian banks, only VTB — the second-largest — has been fully blocked and cut off from SWIFT. Imposing the same costs on Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, as well as other large commercial banks would significantly hurt the country’s financial maneuverability. Stepping up enforcement of individual sanctions would also help.

The West has still not fully hit Russia where it hurts: energy exports. Though the United States has stopped Russian oil imports, Europe is still deeply dependent on Russian gas. Russia recently insisted on conducting payments for energy exports in rubles, creating more demand for its currency. Such financial manipulations are working: Already, the ruble, after plummeting earlier this year, is rebounding. To reverse this trend, Europe can use its economic leverage to press Russia into accepting non-ruble payments — or, better yet, suspend Russian energy imports altogether. Poland has already announced that it will end Russian coal imports within the next few weeks and phase out oil and gas imports by the end of the year.

Together, the military support and economic pressure are the only way to keep up negotiations.

In those negotiations, the aggressor — Russia — will have to make the bulk of the compromises. But Ukraine has signaled that it’s open to concessions that it was not willing to make before the war, especially agreeing to not pursue NATO membership, a goal enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution. However, there are two major sticking points. The first is the status of the contested regions: Crimea and the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LNR and DNR) in the Donbas. The Ukrainian plan envisions a 15-year timeline to resolve the Crimea question. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pushed back on that idea, saying that Crimea is part of Russia and that the Russian constitution precludes any further discussions about its status.

The situation might be different when it comes to the separatist Donbas regions. A possible resolution could be a return to the “borders” established by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and invasion of the Donbas, but without official recognition of Russian control over those areas. A starting point could be the now-defunct 2015 Minsk agreements, signed by Ukraine and Russia, which were meant to provide a political resolution for the status of the LNR and DNR. European-led diplomacy to make progress on the agreements failed largely because of Russian stalling and the unreasonable concessions required of Ukraine, such as allowing the LNR and DNR to have veto power over national decisions. The agreements would have to be revised significantly so they aren’t heavily weighted in Russia’s favor. But Russia might be willing to consider such compromises if its war effort continues to fail.

The second problematic issue is how to arrange security guarantees for Ukraine that would deter a future Russian attack. This could break the negotiations, because it is difficult to imagine an ironclad security guarantee for Ukraine short of NATO membership. The Budapest memorandum, which Russia signed in 1994 as part of Ukraine’s surrender of Soviet nuclear weapons based there, sought to provide such assurances to avoid precisely what’s happening today — and Moscow ran tanks over it. Without a strongly stated commitment from countries like the United States, Germany and other NATO members on par with Article 5, no guarantee will truly ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty.

One additional complicating factor is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that any agreement proclaiming Ukraine’s neutrality would need to be approved by a nationwide referendum, added as an amendment to the country’s constitution, and ratified in the parliaments of Ukraine and the guarantor states. Zelensky probably wants to go through this formal process to ensure that the Ukrainian people support this decision — and prevent any uprisings that could lead to his ouster. But with war still raging and millions of Ukrainians — about 10 percent of the population — now outside the country, it’s hard to imagine how such a referendum could be held.