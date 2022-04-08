On March 15, 1979, Habib Elghanian, a leading Iranian Jewish industrialist, was arrested in Tehran by his country’s new government. Scores of his peers had already fled Iran as political protests swelled and then toppled the monarchy; revolutionary committees were now detaining people associated with the deposed shah’s regime. Elghanian had assets and family abroad and multiple opportunities to leave. Even after the new government forbade him to exit the country, the Israeli ambassador offered him a seat on one of the last El Al flights out, no ticket or passport necessary. Elghanian told his older brother and sister-in-law to get on the plane; he stayed put.

In “Titan of Tehran: From Jewish Ghetto to Corporate Colossus to Firing Squad — My Grandfather’s Life,” journalist Shahrzad Elghanayan endeavors to understand why her 67-year-old grandfather stayed behind. She was 7 when, two months after his arrest, the government announced that he had been shot, on charges that included “friendship with the enemies of God,” “corruption on earth” and “spying for the Zionistic State of Israel.” He was the first prominent civilian and member of a minority religious group to fall victim to Iran’s bloody post-revolution purges.

The news chilled Iran’s Jewish community. If a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist such as Elghanian could be tried with no counsel and executed, then the country’s 80,000 to 100,000 Jews were on shakier ground than many had imagined.

Growing up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Elghanayan was haunted by her grandfather’s decision not to leave; it was, she writes, the impetus for her desire to reconstruct his life. “Why had he stayed in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution — when he could have easily been with us, his family, in New York, or in London with his brother, or in Israel, the country created so that Jews in a position like his had a place to go? Was he simply like the integrated German Jews who felt at home in 1930s Germany? Was there more to his story?”

Elghanayan travels the world to talk with her grandfather’s friends, relatives and business associates, and pores over books, news articles, letters, photos, videos and journals. She learns that his birth and death were bookends to an extraordinary sweet spot of openness and opportunity for Jews in Iran. Jews had lived there since before the arrival of Islam and had survived centuries of discrimination. When Elghanian was born in 1912, about 50,000 lived in ghettos in Iranian cities. Just six years earlier, equal rights for minority groups were enshrined in a new Western-style constitution, paving the way for Jews to integrate into the broader social, economic and political landscape. The rise of Reza Shah, a Western-looking king, subsequently cemented the country’s movement toward secular rule.

The son of a poor tailor, Elghanian grew up in a neighborhood of narrow alleys beside an open garbage dump. But his family valued education, and he and his brothers attended a school that provided a modern trilingual education, and were taken under the wings of uncles building up small import-export businesses between Iran and Europe.

The savvy, outgoing Elghanian saw an opportunity in 1935 when Reza Shah banned the veil. “The women who were used to wearing a veil would still not come out of the house without covering their hair,” he told a friend. “So I decided to sell hats.” He started ordering them from Paris and opened his own shop in the bazaar. After World War II, he and his brothers saw another opportunity and brought some of the first plastics machines to Iran; they soon had factories producing buttons and combs, and quickly ascended to opulent wealth and elite social position in the rapidly modernizing capital.

Some of the family emigrated to New York, where Elghanian sent his sons to boarding school (and held a black-tie bar mitzvah for one of them at the Waldorf-Astoria). Elghanayan wonders why he didn’t decide to move there too. “Did life in Iran just fit his personality more?” she asks. “Might his decision have been influenced by the unspoken but lingering anti-Semitism that he saw in the United States?”

The latter question is left unexplored, and the former makes sense only in hindsight. Before the revolution there would have been little reason for Elghanian to leave Iran: He was a highly respected community leader who had established charitable foundations, served on the Chamber of Commerce and as the head of the Central Jewish Board of Tehran, built some of the capital’s first high-rises, and helped forge connections between Iran and Israel.

His life there was not without setbacks. In 1975, Elghanayan writes, “to divert attention from the government’s own ineptitude . . . and to let Iranians think he was fighting inflation,” the shah arrested thousands of merchants. After declining to fund some pet projects of the royal family, Elghanian was detained by the secret police for alleged price-gouging and sent to a provincial city under house arrest for several months. Friends and family exerted influence, and a “surprisingly independent” court found him innocent; the finance minister privately told the family that Elghanian had been scapegoated, and he was quietly released.

At that point the Israeli chargé d’affaires advised him to leave, and was “baffled … that Habib felt as integrated as he did, that he had that inbred feeling that no harm could befall him in his own country.” But Elghanian’s confidence was buoyed at the highest levels of government, never mind that the government’s behavior was increasingly erratic. After Elghanian’s release the prime minister (who two years later, in a last-ditch effort to save the monarchy, would himself be arrested and left to face the revolutionary firing squad) called to assure him that everything would be fine. And shortly afterward, Elghanian was invited to the shah’s New Year celebration, where he asked the monarch for clearance to import a 5,000-ton aluminum machine; the request was immediately granted.

Multiple factors appear to have influenced his decision to stay even as the political situation deteriorated. His earlier detention by the shah’s government may have misled him into thinking he wouldn’t be targeted by the revolutionaries. The fact that he had been released and rehabilitated once apparently made him less fearful of arrest. And he felt a responsibility to keep his factories running and his employees paid, and to not abandon the Jewish community that looked up to him.

He also loved his country and felt connected to it. When his son, Elghanayan’s father, decided to move to the United States in 1976 in reaction to his father’s first detention, Elghanian wept, saying, “My dream was always that after school, you’d come back and stay in Iran.” At the time of the revolution he was also mourning his wife, who had recently died and was buried in an ancient Jewish cemetery in Tehran where three generations of his family lay.

Still, he was unequivocal about hustling his family members out as the revolution gathered steam, and he may have had inside knowledge about when to do so. In 1978 he abruptly cut short Elghanayan’s final summer visit and sent her and her mother, brother and babysitter out of the country on the morning of what turned out to be one of the revolution’s bloodiest massacres.

Elghanayan’s research is meticulous and meticulously footnoted, but the book would have benefited from fewer quotes from publications such as “American Plastic: A Cultural History” or the Bureau of International Commerce’s “Survey of U.S. Business Opportunities,” and more multidimensional portraits of her family members and herself.

Of her father’s sudden decision to emigrate to the United States and abandon his businesses and a house he had just built, she writes: “My dad remembers everyone thought he was crazy to leave everything behind. Surely their disbelief made my mom even more reluctant and sad to leave for a world so different from what she was accustomed to in Iran.” But we don’t hear from her mother about that sadness or from her father on why he gave up on Iran so much more readily than his own father; like many of the book’s characters, her parents remain vague.

The personal narrative sharpens as the revolution coalesces. Elghanian’s letters reveal a lonely man still trying to oversee his businesses and family affairs as the old regime collapses, clinging to a Panglossian belief that things will be all right. Elghanayan impressively uses interviews and archival material to reconstruct his time in prison and outline the efforts in Tehran, Washington and London to win his release. But, as she acknowledges, she is distant from the world she is documenting. As a granddaughter she tells of her sorrow and outrage over what happened, but as a writer she does not quite find a way to distill this trauma.

Still, “Titan of Tehran” is an important testament to the hopes and disillusionment of Iranian’s Jewish community. Elghanian’s vast wealth and ostentatious displays could easily have marked him as a target, even had he not been a member of a minority group, but several charges against him were tailored specifically, chillingly, to his Jewish identity.

In the United States, lawmakers compared his execution to Kristallnacht and introduced House and Senate resolutions condemning it, infuriating Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and exacerbating tensions between the two countries. In Iran, leading Jews visited Khomeini to ask for assurances of their community’s safety, and he issued an order to limit the executions. But over the years the government continued to persecute religious minorities and political dissenters and isolate itself internationally, and opportunities withered for many Iranians regardless of religion. Between 1979 and 2016, Iran’s Jewish population shrank by roughly 90 percent, with many resettling in Los Angeles, New York, Israel and Europe.

As to the question Elghanayan set out to answer, her grandfather’s own words reveal that he didn’t see himself as an outsider. “I haven’t done anything bad to Iran that anyone would want to get me for anything,” he told his family on a final visit to New York, during which they begged him to stay. “Nobody needs to worry about me.” Four months later, he was arrested.

Tara Bahrampour, a Washington Post staff writer, is the author of “To See and See Again: A Life in Iran and America.”

Titan of Tehran

From Jewish Ghetto to Corporate Colossus to Firing Squad — My Grandfather’s Life

By Shahrzad Elghanayan

AP Books. 287 pp. $29.99

