Perspective

A memoir of loss, in encyclopedia entries When my mother died, I struggled to untangle grief, time and memory.

To make sense of time in the wake of my mother’s death, I found myself turning to narratives about alternate universes and time travel, cultural touchstones like “Quantum Leap,” and other artifacts from our lives. Growing up, we kept a collection of “The World Book Encyclopedia” in our apartment’s hallway, and as I grieved, I wondered if a similar catalogue would help.

The result of that effort is my memoir, “An Encyclopedia of Bending Time,” in which I interrogate the limitations of science, the reaches of love, and the work of untangling grief, time and memory. Each entry is a love letter to my mother and an attempt to reach for a new identity without her in it. Here are five of them.

BARTHES, ROLAND (1915-1980).

A French philosopher and semiotician, Barthes is the author of “Mythologies,” an exploration of how popular culture infuses art, literature, food and more with new meanings. Barthes was concerned with signs, interpretations and relationship patterns inside of systems, like how roses carry messages of passion, or how arrows suggest motion or direction.

The day after his mother died in 1977, Barthes began writing reflections of her death on small strips of paper. The collection of 330 cards was published first in France as “Journal de deuil” and later translated as “Mourning Diary.”

Barthes recorded reflections for two years — from the fall of 1977 to the summer of 1979 — while he wrote other works. Note by note, he attempted to record and make sense of his mother’s passing in a collection of reflections accumulated into a postulation of a book. In one of his earliest entries, he notes how after someone dies, the future itself gives way to a sort of unhinged manufacturing of time he refers to as “futuromania.”

See also CHANGE.

ENCYCLOPEDIAS.

Encyclopedias are books, organized alphabetically and comprehensively, covering an area or areas of knowledge. Lately I’ve conjured to mind those we kept in our apartment’s hallway growing up — a row of “The World Book Encyclopedia” with spines bound in leatherette the color of worn baseballs.

Encyclopedias provide factual information, but like all texts, they are authored, constructed so that subjects become captured. Things can be held under a magnifying glass one entry at a time, forever. Does that permanence give them some semblance of ongoing existence? Definitions shift. Things change, and therefore so do meanings — but on the page, the words are impervious to adaptation, to learning. Maybe I can gain something from that sort of cataloguing now. After all, it was those books I went to so often back then, when I wanted to understand something.

I’m left with so many questions, like: How will I find you? Will you return? What role will time play in altering my relationship to you in the past, the present and future?

An encyclopedia will keep our things safe — it will keep them forever.

See also ENTRY; EVERYTHING.

FOURTH DIMENSION.

Three-dimensional geometric space is usually represented by the coordinate axes x, y and z, each perpendicular to the others. Four-dimensional space introduces an extra coordinate — represented often as w — which cannot be seen, exactly, but can be mathematically modeled and imagined. It goes side to side, up and down, and also somewhere else — forming into conceptual objects such as tesseracts, which analogues of three-dimensional cubes. Fourth-dimensional geometry is hard to render. It’s even harder to wrap the mind around.

This is a story that is told in reverse, about reversal, about making, about unmaking. No, not in reverse, but upside down. You were here on a Friday when you went to the hospital. You were here the following week when we took you home. By Monday, you were gone. The next day, I learned someone had taken my identity, an event wholly unrelated to your death: a Mystery Kristin Keane who had opened overdrawn accounts, now defaulted, in my name. The order of events matters less now than the feeling of them: a Then Time memory emerging after a Between Time.

I am sorry if the way I’m constructing this story causes you to lose your bearings. I’m just not sure, now, where things end or begin.

See also MANY-WORLDS INTERPRETATION.

SEA.

I can hardly bear to look at my favorite picture of you anymore because it is everything I miss: you at the sea. The photograph is about losing the light inside it, but it is also about the waves churning at your feet. There was no knowing then that the beach my father photographed you on before you ever put me into the universe would become the beach I now live beside. I walk on it now, each week. I put my feet in the same spot and turn away from the sun.

When I’m there, I look at the sand, the water, I contort my body into the same shape you have in the photograph, I crouch toward the tide. I bend myself to look at the sea. I smile.

No — I don’t smile. I can’t smile. I imagine myself smiling.

Plutarch famously wants to know if a ship whose parts have all been replaced over time is in fact the same ship. I want to know if I can ever really stand on the sand in the same place you once stood 47 years ago. That is the thing about the sea: Can it be the same, if the specks of sand and drops of water have changed?

See also MANY-WORLDS INTERPRETATION; WAVES.

WAVES.

Waves are formed by energy moving through water generated by wind, tides, objects, seismic activity and other things. Lizard tails regrow, spiders regenerate parts of their legs. When a sea cucumber is dismembered, each piece goes on, born again to life. Are these things like waves? Are they what they once were? Is a lizard’s tail the same tail if a part of it — the stem from which it emerges — remains intact?

What about the sea? What about each new wave that crests over a break? What about how they roll to the sand?

I’m not sure I will ever be able to get Plutarch’s paradox out from under me now.

Waves are also particles undulating in electromagnetic fields. They bend and reflect when they encounter obstacles in their paths.

They are also like emotions rising. Like sadness. Like grief.

You can wave with your hands. You can cup them in the air, curl your fingers around the atmosphere and move them back and forth.

You can say hello with this motion, and with your hands in the air the same way, suddenly change its meaning completely: A greeting can now become a goodbye.

