Perspective

Abolition may be the most important movement in American history. But most histories of abolition miss the central role of women entirely. Two of those women — Lydia Maria Child and Maria Weston Chapman — exemplify the centrality of women’s labor to the success of the movement. They also reveal the strengths and weaknesses of White women’s involvement in abolitionism and remind us of the difference between their lives and those of the Black abolitionists they worked alongside. Restoring these women to our understanding of the past illuminates persistent tensions in White activism, and White feminism, today.

When Child and Weston Chapman met in 1834, Child had recently gone from being a beloved novelist to being reviled for publishing “An Appeal in Favor of that Class of Americans Called Africans,” a book that enraged her White readers by declaring Northern racism complicit in slavery’s evil. Weston Chapman was a European-educated socialite and teacher who married into a wealthy and established abolitionist family. Together, the two women were early members of the Boston Female Anti-Slavery Society, a group meant to help White women catch up with what Black women like Maria Stewart and Susan Paul were already doing: organizing women’s power to end enslavement.

The Boston Female Anti-Slavery Society initially aligned itself with William Lloyd Garrison, whose weekly newspaper, the Liberator, fought slavery with fiery denunciations of Southern atrocities. Both Child and Weston Chapman eagerly supported Garrison’s call for the complete and immediate abolition of slavery — a position that most White Northerners still found unthinkably radical.

In recruiting Weston Chapman and Child, it looked like Garrison had assembled a dream team. Child was a gifted and tireless writer, capable of converting readers with both outrage and argument. Weston Chapman was a brilliant organizer and tactician. She expanded the annual Anti-Slavery Fair and turned it into an astonishingly successful fundraiser, soliciting luxury goods from her rich European friends to sell for the cause. Together, the women organized petitions, lectures and legal campaigns all in the hope of ending slavery.

They were brave. When an anti-abolitionist mob threatened a meeting of the Boston Female Anti-Slavery Society, Weston Chapman held her ground. “If this is the last bulwark of freedom,” she declared, “we may as well die here.” Boston’s mayor thought otherwise and escorted her to safety. When another mob threatened British abolitionist George Thompson, Child and other women placed their bodies between his would-be attackers and the door, allowing him to escape. “My heart, meanwhile, throbbed so violently, that I felt I should sink upon the floor. But we did not sink, any of us,” Child wrote.

They were allies. When Child needed a costly library membership to complete her research, Weston Chapman organized women to purchase one. When Weston Chapman collapsed after surviving an anti-abolitionist mob that burned Pennsylvania Hall to the ground, Child rallied others to support her, even as she clearly feared the worst. “Where shall I find faith that the anti-slavery work will go on without her?” she despaired of her longtime friend and ally. Weston Chapman, much to Child’s relief — and to the dismay of anti-abolitionists — recovered.

But the women’s warm solidarity also concealed profound differences of personality and philosophy, and also the intersectional pressures pulling women in the abolitionist movement in opposing directions.

By 1840, the movement had split between the Garrisonians and the various New York factions, driven in part by the clergy’s objections to women participating in abolition. Some of the abolitionist women, drawn by loyalty to the conservative clergy, sided with the New York faction that intended to silence them.

Others, like Weston Chapman, rebelled and redoubled her loyalty to Garrison. Although also loyal to Garrison, Child regretted his tendency to antagonize more moderate abolitionists. Weston Chapman, by contrast, relished combat and thrived on controversy. When Child moved to New York City to edit the National Anti-Slavery Standard — a weekly newspaper published by the American Anti-Slavery Society — Weston Chapman nagged her to publish attacks on abolitionists who refused to toe Garrison’s line. Child refused. Not even Garrison, she insisted, had a monopoly on truth. Insisting otherwise would simply drive people away.

Ultimately, it drove Child away. In 1843, after months of conflict with the Garrisonians, she resigned from the Standard. Soon after, she wrote Weston Chapman a terse letter. Shorn of all the gossipy solidarity that had previously characterized their correspondence, the letter announced that she was quitting anti-slavery societies forever. In a note to herself on her former friend’s stationery, Weston Chapman responded with four damning words: “A revelation of character.”

Five years later, in 1848, Weston Chapman, too, left the movement. Concerned in part about her activism’s effect on her children, she moved her family to Paris. Echoing Child’s earlier sentiments, Garrison moaned that he could not imagine what the movement would do without the indefatigable Maria Weston Chapman.

But the movement did continue, thanks in large part to Black women who, despite facing incalculably greater obstacles than Child or Weston Chapman could imagine, found ways to persist. When the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 made her family’s work with the Pennsylvania Underground Railroad too dangerous, Black educator Mary Ann Shadd Cary moved to Canada, where she lectured on abolitionism and edited the country’s first anti-slavery newspaper. Harriet Tubman continued her death-defying rescues of enslaved people in the South.

These women often continued not just without White women’s help, but despite their prejudices. Black abolitionist Sarah Mapps Douglass, pioneering member of the Philadelphia Anti-Slavery Society, finally stopped attending Philadelphia Quaker meetings to protest their segregated pews. When she learned White women were organizing the first female antislavery convention without significantly involving Black women, she wrote that she wasn’t coming to any supposed antislavery meeting where Black women were not welcome. How exhausting these Black abolitionists’ lives must have been. Yet unlike Weston Chapman and Child, none of them had the luxury of turning their backs on the movement to end slavery.

Slowly, as the country lurched toward war, Child found her abolitionist footing again. Although burdened with the care of an aged father and ailing husband, she resumed publishing antislavery literature that shifted minds and hearts toward abolition. Weston Chapman, on the other hand, professed herself well satisfied with her move. It was, she reported, so pleasant to get away from the social stigma associated with abolitionism in the United States. Although she steadily solicited her European friends for goods for the Anti-Slavery Fair, she was never at the heart of the action again, not even after returning to the United States in 1855.

Sometime in the 1850s, enough time had passed to soothe the hurt. Child and Weston Chapman resumed their correspondence, trading impressions of the movement they helped to shape. Their old, easy camaraderie never returned. But they respected each other, and they had a mutual enemy still to fight. In 1861, now both in their late 50s, they reunited to face down another anti-abolitionist mob as the slide into war accelerated.

Black abolitionist women also accelerated their efforts, but without the relief of time away from the movement. Shadd Cary returned to the United States to recruit Black soldiers for the Union Army. Tubman conducted spy operations in the South and attacked Confederate supply lines. Mapps Douglass turned her attention to the growing movement to aid people newly emancipated from enslavement. The ultimate end of slavery is unimaginable without these collective efforts.

Attending to the centrality of women to abolition highlights the intersectionality of this most important American social movement and the difficulty of holding a diverse movement together.

Divided by class and temperament, Child and Weston Chapman broke with each other. Pulled by competing loyalties, Weston Chapman left abolition at its height to provide her children with the advantages of a sojourn abroad. Child’s re-engagement with abolitionism was curtailed by gendered expectations of care for others. Perhaps most potently, a look at the two White women reveals how, privileged by Whiteness and relative wealth, they were able to indulge their burnout by long years of withdrawal from the movement, a luxury their colleagues of color, whose burdens were indescribably heavier, could not afford. The example of these women should inform White activists’ resolve to take that fundamental and ongoing inequity into account.

