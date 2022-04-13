Perspective

Last month, RaDonda Vaught, a nurse in Tennessee, was found guilty of negligent homicide and neglect of an impaired adult after giving the wrong medication to a patient. Charlene Murphey, a 75-year-old woman, who was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for bleeding in her brain, died after receiving the erroneous injection.

Vaught could face as many as eight years in prison. But she has already been devastated by her role in Murphey’s death. After the verdict was announced, she told reporters, “Nothing that the district attorney said yesterday is worse than anything that I’ve said to myself.” While her sense of guilt is understandable, her legal punishment only serves to obscure the conditions that make such medical errors possible. Indeed, sentences like the one she faces may make medicine less safe for the very patients they're supposed to defend and protect.

On that day of the accident in December 2017, Vaught was working as the “Help All” nurse in the neuro unit, assisting her colleagues with various tasks without any patients directly assigned to her. She was also orienting a new nurse. Murphey needed a radiology scan. While in the scanner, she became anxious, and the doctor ordered a medication called Versed for her.

Vaught offered to run down to the scanner to administer the medication to the patient. She went into the medication-dispensing machine and attempted to type in the brand name of the medicine. When it didn’t pop up, she pressed a button to override the machine.

While these machines are intended to keep patients safe, they also can be maddeningly restrictive at times. As an emergency room doctor, I may need a medicine urgently to stop a life-threatening seizure or to force a sluggish heart to beat faster but am unable to leave the patient’s bedside to place an order at my computer. During those times, I give verbal instructions to inject the drug. The nurse then overrides the system to pull the medicine without a formal computer order. What’s more, according to Vaught, Vanderbilt had recently upgraded its system, and overriding was a routine action taken by nurses.

But when Vaught typed in “V-E,” the machine offered up vecuronium, a powerful medicine that temporarily paralyzes patients in anticipation of using a ventilator to mechanically take over their breathing. Vaught grabbed the drug, which comes in powder form; Versed is dispensed as a liquid. She took no notice of the red top on the medicine bottle which warned that it was a paralytic. During this process, she was also teaching her orientee about another test they were planning to perform on a different patient.

It may seem ridiculous that Vaught ignored several cautionary signals. And she certainly should be held responsible for missing them. Yet anyone who has worked in health care knows that many of her actions were not altogether unusual. When we are bombarded with many warnings during a busy shift, from pop-ups on our computer screens to the bells and beeps emitted by the monitors, we become desensitized to them, an experience known as alert fatigue.

While Vaught’s case has grabbed headlines — and worried health-care workers — it isn’t an anomalous incident. In 2010, a pediatric intensive care unit nurse named Kimberly Hiatt gave a fatal dose of medication to a baby at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Due to a miscalculation, she gave 10 times the needed dose, which stopped the child’s heart. By all accounts, she was an exemplary nurse for 24 years. She loved her patients fiercely. But she was fired and then struggled to keep her license. As the investigation continued, she worked construction jobs. Finally, seven months after the child’s death, Hiatt died by suicide. This has been called the second victim effect of medical errors.

A few years ago, a nurse I was working with made the same mistake as Hiatt, with a different drug. Thankfully, the patient didn’t suffer any adverse consequences. It is unbearable to think that if there had been a different outcome for the same action, this nurse could be banned from health care and imprisoned. She’s one of the most competent and compassionate nurses in the hospital, and, despite her error, there is no one I trust more to care for patients.

Any medical mistake that leads to a patient’s death or suffering is a harrowing tragedy, but there are important steps that can be taken after. Vaught realized that she had given the wrong medication and immediately reported what she had done. This is a key component of what's often known as “Just Culture,” a concept which recognizes that most medical errors are due to systemic problems. The aim is to be open about errors so that they can be reviewed, allowing institutions to implement organizational changes that will protect future patients instead of simply blaming individuals. Just Culture encourages asking “What went wrong?” rather than “Who wronged?”

This movement of transparency rose from a landmark report put out by the Institute of Medicine in 1999, called “To Err is Human.” The document, according to its creators, “breaks the silence that has surrounded medical errors and their consequence — but not by pointing fingers at caring health care professionals who make honest mistakes.” The authors argued that “blaming an individual does little to make the system safer and prevent someone else from committing the same error.”

It’s precisely this risk of perpetuating systemic problems that’s in play here. Nurses and other health-care workers across the country let out a collective gasp when we learned of the verdict, in part because we all know that we could’ve been RaDonda Vaught. But we also know that it’s harder to prevent those errors when we leap to blame individuals. My hospital sent out an institution-wide email criticizing the decision to criminalize a medical mistake. The American Nursing Association responded with a similar statement: “Transparent, just and timely reporting mechanisms of medical errors without the fear of criminalization preserve safe patient care environments.” The verdict was especially heartbreaking during a time when nurses are already quitting in record numbers, making it increasingly difficult to provide quality care.

When we equate a medical error with a criminal action, we push patient safety back. In this case, we’ve simply punished a single worker when we could have instead encouraged institutions to improve their systems and processes so that future patients don’t suffer from similar errors. Mistakes are a tragic but inevitable aspect of medicine, because people are an essential part of medicine. If we want to eliminate all errors, we would have to eradicate all humans from health care. We should instead recognize the fallibility of those humans and strive to ensure that they have the support they need to best care for patients.

