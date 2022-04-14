Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Many Americans have run out of patience with mitigation methods for minimizing the spread of the coronavirus. But the forgotten story of how Americans once resorted to spraying a now-banned pesticide, DDT, to combat polio is a reminder of how desperation can cloud judgment — and how only trial, error, patience and time can produce true epidemic control.

In summer 1944, polio arrived in the Piedmont area of North Carolina, causing an especially devastating outbreak. It attacked the victims’ nervous system, infecting mostly children. It paralyzed the sickest ones, leaving the worst off — if they survived — unable to walk or breathe on their own. Towns in the area quickly shut schools, parks, theaters, playgrounds and pools. Parents kept their children close.

While other areas, like New York City, had weathered larger outbreaks, the rural foothills was quickly overwhelmed. The region’s one hospital couldn’t handle the constant flow of patients. The polio philanthropy March of Dimes, along with the Army and Red Cross, rushed in doctors, nurses and therapists and set up a makeshift hospital with army tents. Eventually, relief came thanks to polio’s seasonality. By autumn, the epidemic subsided, and early in 1945, the emergency hospital came down.

But many feared polio would be back. After all, by the mid-1940s, polio had been returning to the United States each summer with wearying regularity. California had even seen three epidemics in a row. In spring 1945, desperate to prevent another outbreak, Piedmont residents endorsed a suggestion from a local reverend: towns in that area of North Carolina should be sprayed with DDT.

World War II had just ended in Europe, and every American had heard about the wonder chemical that helped the Allies to victory. DDT had protected troops from a long list of insect-carried diseases: malaria, dengue, yellow fever, typhus, bed bugs, scabies and more. And while no one then knew precisely how polio spread, one popular theory blamed flies.

Plenty of evidence seemed to support the theory. Scientists had found the polio virus in privies — where flies congregated — and on flies themselves; they had also documented flies spreading the disease among lab primates. During Piedmont’s 1944 outbreak, a team of revered polio scientists led by Yale University biologist John Rodman Paul had collected fly-contaminated food from the homes of polio patients and then showed that the food gave primates polio-like symptoms, too.

It wasn’t proof that flies spread polio, but it seemed to point in that direction.

March of Dimes medical director Don Gudakunst knew that one way to prove the fly’s role would be to eliminate all flies in an area, and then compare that area’s polio rates to those in an area with flies. He also knew that with DDT, rapid and complete fly elimination would be easier than ever. In spring 1945, the Army agreed to grant the March of Dimes surplus DDT to conduct testing — when it had enough to spare. Until the war ended in the Pacific, the Army controlled the nation’s entire supply.

Over the next few months, Gudakunst sent DDT and grants to Paul’s team at Yale to begin testing the chemical as a fly killer. Paul’s scientists sprayed it in New Haven, Savannah and Paterson, N.J. They compared fly counts in sprayed and unsprayed areas before and after — but the results were inconclusive.

Then, in early August, the United States bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the city of Rockford, Ill., documented five polio cases, all fatal. Fearing an epidemic, Rockford’s health commissioner quarantined all children and called the March of Dimes for help. The foundation contacted the Army, and within days it had even more DDT — along with a North American B-25 Mitchell bomber outfitted with a 550-gallon spray tank in its bomb bay. In a top-secret agreement, the foundation and the Army agreed to spray Rockford from above.

Paul sent his scientists to Rockford to divide up the city so that polio’s spread in sprayed vs. unsprayed places could be compared. But when news of the plan leaked, the town revolted: Everyone wanted to be sprayed. A state senator accused the Yale team of withholding a valuable cure, and federal health officials urged Paul to reconsider. Two days later, the bomber flew low over Rockford’s treetops and rooflines at 200 mph, releasing a stream of DDT 150 yards wide with each pass — covering the entire city.

Paul complained to the foundation that this ruined the experiment; no matter what happened to Rockford’s polio cases, it would be impossible to conclude anything about DDT’s role. But when cases dropped later that month, Rockford’s health commissioner and an Army colonel told reporters that the spray was a success.

“Preventive Spraying for Polio as Important to Rockford as the Atomic Bomb,” headlines trumpeted.

In the polio seasons that followed, cities and counties from Boston to Los Angeles sprayed DDT at the first sign of a case; some didn’t even wait for a case to appear. DDT allowed towns to keep schools in session, playgrounds and theaters open and festivals and fairs on schedule. It allowed life to go back to “normal” — even though polio came back again and again, despite abundant spraying of DDT.

The Yale team continued its research all the while. Two years after the failed Rockford experiment, they published results showing that DDT had done nothing to combat polio; the city’s epidemic was already on the wane when the spraying began. Other scientists testing DDT against polio also found the chemical of no use. A famed University of Michigan virologist announced that spraying DDT was the equivalent of spraying soapy water from a plane to clean people.

But with no other way to prevent polio, people continued to spray.

It took several more years before the March of Dimes stopped endorsing use of its funds for DDT. By then, a vaccine it had heavily invested in was imminent. The last few towns sprayed DDT for polio control in 1953. In 1954, over 1 million children signed up to be polio pioneers, baring their arms in a massive trial to test the foundation-sponsored vaccine.

The federal government licensed that vaccine, developed by a team of researchers led by Jonas Salk, in 1955. Over the next two years, polio cases plummeted. Outbreaks still happened, particularly among the unvaccinated, but the disease was finally under effective control. And DDT use quickly became a quaint, although toxic, memory.

This history is a helpful reminder of the persistence and adaptability that effective epidemic control has always required. Polio first appeared in the United States in the 1890s; it stopped spreading, for the most part, in the 1970s — two decades after the polio vaccine was introduced. That triumph followed decades of hopeful and well-meaning but imperfect attempts at control — DDT’s use among them.

The pesticide was later tied to reproductive failure in birds and cancer in people and marine life. It has been banned in the United States since the 1970s, making its onetime use to control polio hard to fathom today.

But communities weren’t wrong to use it against the disease; they were simply desperate and eager for salvation. DDT manufacturers and retailers, as well as the March of Dimes encouraged that faith. But people also chose to believe in the chemical. DDT’s use was an expression of hope that science and technology could save lives, and a promise that life could go back to normal, even as a disease failed to loosen its grip.

This episode reveals how we’re bound to make mistakes as we grapple with the coronavirus — as we have over the first two years of the pandemic. Combating a virus requires trial and error, and “solutions” that end up flopping don’t mean that experts aren’t capable or that following the science isn’t the right course. Instead, they signal the need for scientists to vigorously pursue every possible course, and adapt as new information comes to light.

Science will lead us out of covid — it just may take longer than we’d like.

