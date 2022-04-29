Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

The public fight over Elon Musk’s impending acquisition of Twitter has largely focused on issues of free speech. Culture warriors, mostly on the right, charge that the platform has become a censorious extension of an identity-politics-obsessed liberal establishment. In Musk, they see a potential savior, someone who can alter the culture through sheer force of meme. “If @elonmusk manages to liberate Twitter, efforts to control free speech will move to the Apple / Google level, and then to the national level,” tweeted Naval Ravikant, a co-founder of AngelList. Some liberals, in turn, worry that the centi-billionaire’s power grab will transform the platform into a free-speech dystopia, where racism and hatred of all kinds will flow freely. And where goes Twitter, they fear, so goes the nation.

But this overwrought, even messianic faith from both camps in Musk’s ability to change Twitter ignores the profound issues that the site already faces. Twitter’s problems didn’t begin with some recent outbreak of institutional wokeness, and they won’t be fixed by the installation of a new ownership regime. Free speech and content moderation may be matters of concern for the site, but so too, perhaps more profoundly, are questions of security and privacy. There’s plenty Musk could do that would make Twitter even less welcoming than it already is to women, people of color and members of often marginalized groups. The real risk, however, may be that he’ll exacerbate existing vulnerabilities that make the platform actively dangerous for many of its users around the world.

Although it’s become an indispensable global newswire and a de facto, if rather derelict, public square, Twitter is hardly the safest or most welcoming place for its users, particularly outside the United States. Numerous authoritarian countries (and probably some democracies, too) maintain troll farms and conduct other information operations meant to influence opinion on the platform — or simply to threaten would-be dissidents. Like many world-straddling social media companies, Twitter operates in countries where it lacks much local staff, language or cultural expertise, or even an official corporate presence. Twitter announced the opening of its only office in Africa, in Ghana, last year. In the Middle East, where Twitter is popular among millions of people living under authoritarian regimes (and the intelligence officials surveilling them), the company has one office, in Dubai.

And then there’s the problem of Twitter’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, the service’s most popular Middle Eastern market. Journalists, analysts and dissidents have documented the Saudi government’s use of troll farms and nationalist influencers and, in an episode that should be more notorious than it is, its establishment of a spying operation inside Twitter’s headquarters. During the second Obama administration, Saudi officials recruited at least two Twitter employees to gather information on users critical of the Saudi regime. Some of the information passed to Saudi officials is believed to have been used to unmask dissidents. One of them was Abdulrahman Al Sadhan, an aid worker who operated a satirical Twitter account until he was arrested and imprisoned in 2018. There are two ongoing lawsuits from different Saudi exiles against Twitter over its conduct. One of those litigants, Ali Al-Ahmed, who lives in Washington, compared tech companies to arms manufacturers — financially motivated corporate actors above all else. “There’s no difference between Boeing and Twitter in that sense,” said Ahmed in a phone call. “I don’t know why people think they are some kind of moral authority or anything. They’re not.”

Advertisement

The successful penetration of Twitter HQ by Saudi spies reflects a range of issues: lax security and information controls, poorly developed insider threat protocols, and, more fundamentally, an unwillingness among company officials to take seriously their role as stewards of users’ rights to speak both freely and safely. To that end, Twitter’s direct messages are still not encrypted, nor do they provide any ephemeral or auto-delete options, making them a feast for spies, authoritarian governments and other unscrupulous operators. Musk recently tweeted that Twitter’s DMs should be encrypted, but he proposes a lot of things, many of which are unlikely to be implemented anytime soon. Meanwhile, user data could remain accessible to those looking for dirt on their opponents, a practice that may tempt a billionaire who’s deployed private investigators against his critics.

Even if the notoriously pugnacious Musk remains hands-off, the Saudi-Twitter connection is only the most acute geopolitical complication for a company that has bent to legal pressure from the Indian government, silenced Palestinian activists, tangled with Vladimir Putin’s regime and, of course, cooperated with U.S. government surveillance requests (while also challenging them in court). If Twitter were truly serious about free speech, as it long claimed to be and as the Musk-led restorationists declare it could be again, it would do more to protect its users, starting with reevaluating its operations in non-democracies.

But Musk is hardly the person to lead such a transformation. To start, he seems to have no idea that Saudi Arabia is an absolute dictatorship that has subverted Arabic-language Twitter for years. Whether he thinks about Twitter’s role elsewhere in the world seems unlikely — at least until it has the potential to affect the fortunes of Tesla and SpaceX. Instead, his interest in Twitter appears to be largely personal, especially where it concerns his issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission and his tweets that may have manipulated stock prices. Musk wants Twitter because he likes it — he’s a pathological poster — and because controlling a core information stream that moves markets is a thing of enormous potential value.

Advertisement

What Musk isn’t is benevolent. No billionaire is. Across his storied and sordid business empire, Musk, who maintains a healthy schedule of court hearings and legal entanglements, has been accused of allowing unsafe working conditions, harassing whistleblowers, cultivating a racist company culture and many other sins common to very rich, very powerful people. Unless one has an irrational belief in the personal virtue of cutthroat moguls, there’s no reason to think that a figure known for describing one critic as a “pedo guy” and tweeting a Hitler meme will bring any genuine civic-mindedness to his ownership of a key public forum. Musk wears seriousness just until another 420 joke occurs to him.

It’s an outrage and a sign of our society’s political impotence that we’re reduced to debating which impossibly rich person should be controlling a platform as important as Twitter. In his typical wouldn’t-it-be-nice manner, Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey recently tweeted that no one “should own or run Twitter,” but in his years at the helm, he never got far in making that a reality. Nor did he address many of the other intractable problems that arose on his watch. Meanwhile, he’s an enthusiastic supporter of Musk’s potential acquisition. “This is the right path,” wrote Dorsey. “I believe it with all my heart.”

GiftOutline Gift Article