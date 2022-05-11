Stanley strikes me as a man who thinks he has exhausted his own context. (Whether he has or not is not something I could know.) From academic work he’s splashed out to popular writing, which has its own rewards and its own disappointments. Something strange but true is that for all their similarities, the worlds of academic and public writing mostly have contempt for each other. Trying to win at both games is quite possible, but it means, also, feeling judged.

This is not supposed to be armchair psychoanalysis: I just mean that Stanley’s ambition has nowhere to go. If you want to be Kant or Wittgenstein, no amount of willing can get you there. You need something else. What makes the wish not to be “just another Ivy League professor” a tragicomical statement is that institutions like the Ivies are not meant to make or house Kants or Wittgensteins, let alone Platos, anymore than the Iowa Writers’ Workshop aims to make Tolstoys. They are meant to make survivors — of the careerist type. You can climb all the way to the top of your profession only to find you’re simply standing around and that this was all you were ever trained to do. Some people will be great anyway. But the system is not meant for them.