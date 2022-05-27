Cryptocurrency

By Ben McKenzie and Jacob Silverman

During periods of extreme market volatility like the one we are experiencing, the old Warren Buffett adage comes to mind: Only when the tide goes out do you see who’s swimming naked. For people who have “invested” in cryptocurrency, an education on these dynamics may be underway.

Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme collapsed not because of law enforcement derring-do or its inherent contradictions, but because of the financial crisis. It was only when the subprime contagion sank the broader markets that Madoff’s investors sought to take their profits off the table. Only then did they learn that the business model was a fraud. Billions were lost, and much of the “profits” were never recovered because they were never there to begin with. It was a lie.

What’s different with the cryptocurrency bubble is the scale and blatant nature of the scheme. Madoff famously kept his fraud tight: to invest with him, you needed to know the right people to enter the circle of trust. And he claimed to have a secret trading method that could generate consistently above-market returns. As a former head of Nasdaq and one of the inventors of payment for order flow (in which brokers sell information about their customers’ trades to hedge funds and other financial institutions), Madoff had the credibility to pull off this audacious fraud for decades.

But for crypto, the deceit is everywhere, and not particularly sophisticated. Spreading virally through the Internet and social media, crypto offers something that’s always been popular: a get-rich-quick scheme. No need to really understand any of the supposedly innovative technology behind it (blockchain is 30 years old, but never mind that). Anyone can become an investor in what is sure to be the future of money, as long as they are willing to part with the current version of it. As the saying goes, all it takes is a dollar and a dream.

The problem with get-rich-quick schemes is that they are based on lies, and people invariably lose the money they put into them. With many crypto investors (who bought in when prices were higher) now in the red, the question is just how bad the damage will be — and just how many are swimming naked.