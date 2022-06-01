Placeholder while article actions load

In January, a team at the University of Maryland at Baltimore transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into a 57-year-old man with end-stage heart failure. David Bennett died on March 9, but it was revealed recently that Bennett had been infected with a pig virus, possibly contributing to his death. “This doesn’t really scare us about the future of the field,” Bennett’s surgeon told the New York Times. “It is just a learning point. Knowing it was there, we’ll probably be able to avoid it in future.”

This optimistic assessment epitomizes a broader enthusiasm for the promise of “xenotransplantation,” or the transfer of organs, tissues and cells from one species to another. If fully realized, xenotransplantation could solve the nation’s organ shortage crisis — with a new person added to the waiting list every nine minutes and 17 people dying every day. Xenotransplantation has long captivated humans searching for ways to circumvent death, and with Bennett’s operation, it once again promises to reshape how we think about human longevity.

This promise is born out of a long history concerning a cultural fascination with hybridity. Famed transplant surgeon Keith Reemtsma considers the myth of Icarus to be one of the earliest examples of xenotransplantation: The inventor Daedalus and his ill-fated son escaped imprisonment on Crete by grafting bird wings on to their bodies. Ancient Egyptian and Indian pantheons similarly featured deities with animal heads on their human bodies, from the jackal god Anubis to the monkey god Hanuman. In the Christian tradition, Satan is often portrayed with cloven hoofs and horns, while Dante’s “Inferno” depicts him as having the wings of a bat.

In 1667, French physician Jean-Baptiste Denys performed the first documented human blood transfusion by giving a teenage boy 12 ounces of lamb blood. After all, Jesus was the lamb of God, so animal blood, Denys thought, would be “less full of impurities than that of men because debauchery and irregularity in eating and drinking are not so common in them.” While Denys’s first and second attempts fared well, his third and fourth patients died, leading the Paris Parliament and the Catholic Church to ban all blood transfusions.

In the centuries that followed, xenotransplantation for skin, corneas and testicles — to restore men’s “zest for life” — were attempted, but the first heart xenotransplantation was performed only in 1964. In fact, this was the first human heart transplant in history, with University of Mississippi surgeon James Hardy transferring a heart from the chimpanzee Bino into the 68-year-old Boyd Rush. Glimmers of hope were quashed by despair because it was almost immediately obvious that the small chimp heart was not strong enough to support Rush. He survived for 90 minutes. Following this pioneering operation, Hardy became a medical pariah, with the public outraged and his clinical integrity impugned by his colleagues.

The dream of bypassing death and prolonging life, however, persisted. Indeed, the most famous attempt at cardiac xenotransplantation came 20 years later in 1984. Baby Fae was a 12-day-old infant with a congenital heart defect doomed to kill her. Without first searching for a human donor, Loma Linda University surgeon Leonard Bailey transplanted a walnut-size baboon heart into Baby Fae. “We’re optimistic that within three months, she’ll be able to go home,” Bailey projected. And initially, Baby Fae seemed to be doing well. “Except for the gauze-covered wound stretching almost the length of her torso,” Time noted, “the tiny, dark-haired baby girl might have been just any infant.” She stretched her scrawny arms, gulped down her formula and eagerly sucked on her pacifier.

But Baby Fae died 21 days after the operation, inciting a national controversy with widespread protests. Animal rights activists argued Bailey should be tried for manslaughter, while bioethicists called his work a “beastly business.” Other medical professionals excoriated Bailey as delusional, believing the biological barriers between animal and human too difficult to surmount.

Despite more than a half-century of setbacks, xenotransplantation has remained “as a biomedical project, an individual aspiration, a public policy challenge, and a societal goal,” according to Sharon Kaufman, the late chair of the Department of Anthropology, History and Social Medicine at the University of California at San Francisco. “Potentiality carries with it the cultural meaning of open-ended life.”

Embedded within this dream of xenotransplantation are dreams of immortality. We age, and ultimately die, because our cells, tissues and organs begin to lose their function over time. What if they could just be replaced as needed?

That aspiration shouldn’t surprise us. The enterprise of modern medicine has long made us question our relationship with nature. Patients can be stuck in persistent vegetative states, yet life support (ventilation, dialysis, etc.) enlivens the hope that one day they might wake up. But xenotransplantation is also about biological, rather than merely mechanical, questions. “How can we make humans live longer when the parts wear out? What are the options?” Kaufman asked. “Using pieces out of the hardware store, or animals.”

Medical advances are now allowing biological inquiries to take on new forms of sophistication and precision. To conduct Bennett’s pig-heart operation, the genetic engineering tool CRISPR-Cas9 was used to create a special line of pigs with six human genes inserted and four pig genes knocked out. These pig-human hybrids were then raised in complete isolation in a high-security facility to ensure they were free of pathogens. Bennett, however, still got infected with pig cytomegalovirus and died soon thereafter.

When life is at stake, everything on the table, Kaufman said, “becomes ethically appropriate, necessary, and standard,” no matter how experimental, no matter how fantastical, no matter if it even works. Our understanding of the natural world is forever being remade; what was once unique becomes perversely normalized through clinical manipulations. Hardy and Bailey were the early martyrs of this cultural transformation, but now xenotransplantation elicits hope and desire rather than outrage.

“There used to be no potential. Now it’s all potential,” Kaufman said. “That’s what’s changed in medicine over the past 50 to 60 years.”

