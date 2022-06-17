Placeholder while article actions load

Fifty years after the infamous bungled burglary, “The Greek Connection” remains one of Watergate’s most misunderstood stories — if it’s even remembered today. The phrase is popularly associated with the coded question “Is the Greek bearing gifts?” That’s what White House counsel John Dean asked former attorney general John Mitchell in March 1973 about efforts to find hush money to pay off the nabbed burglars. The Greek in question was Greek American tycoon and fundraiser Tom Pappas, celebrated in GOP circles for dealing in untraceable cash.

But there is much more to the story tied to how an unrelenting Greek journalist turned activist — angered by Richard M. Nixon’s illicit ties to an undemocratic Greek government — became a player in different parts of the scandal.

Watergate’s deepest root was actually planted in the final days of the 1968 election.

Elias Demetracopoulos was a scoop-hungry reporter who had worked for three Greek newspapers and whose exposés had long infuriated Greek and American officials. After the 1967 Greek military coup, he escaped to Washington to fight the dictatorship — and went on to become a thorn in Nixon’s side.

When Nixon’s running mate, Spiro Agnew, embraced the dictators in late September 1968, Demetracopoulos investigated and discovered that the Greek junta was secretly funding the Nixon-Agnew campaign to the tune of millions of dollars in today’s money. Even worse, the money probably originated as U.S. aid from the CIA’s off-the-books “black budget” benefiting the agency’s Greek counterpart. Pappas was the pitchman and bagman for the payoffs.

After trying unsuccessfully to get American journalists to corroborate his tip, Demetracopoulos gave the information to Larry O’Brien, Hubert Humphrey’s campaign manager, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office building. It was a potentially explosive “October surprise” that Washington Post columnist David Broder later said would have stopped stories about a “New Nixon” and could have dramatically influenced the election.

But the Democrats mishandled the information. Not trusting Demetracopoulos because his intelligence files contained untruths branding him a communist — and still upset about an interview he conducted in 1961 that had embarrassed President John F. Kennedy — O’Brien stashed the reporter’s notes in a file and did virtually nothing. The illegal payments never became a campaign issue, and Nixon won the second-closest presidential election of the 20th century.

“In the years ahead,” wrote Garrett M. Graff in “Watergate, a New History,” the Greek money connection would be a “ticking time bomb.” Watergate historian Stanley Kutler discovered that it “caused the most anxiety for the longest period of time for the Nixon administration.”

From the White House to the president’s reelection campaign, Nixon officials monitored and targeted Demetracopoulos. In 1969, Jack Caulfield, an administration security operative handling wiretaps for Nixon, sent presidential assistant John Ehrlichman a confidential memorandum, titled “Greek Inquiry.” National Security Council adviser Henry Kissinger learned of Greek plots to kidnap and kill Demetracopoulos but looked the other way.

After Demetracopoulos testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in July 1971 against the Greek dictatorship — and offered to give Congress information about Pappas — Nixon’s hatchet man, Charles Colson, took Demetracopoulos to lunch to frighten him to “lay off Pappas.” Later Pappas, face-to-face, threatened to destroy Demetracopoulos. And in January 1972, Mitchell warned that he would deport Demetracopoulos and tried to do so, which, had it been successful, could have led to his torture and death. Undaunted, the journalist turned activist relentlessly fought to restore Greek democracy.

The information Demetracopoulos had gathered in 1968 was still in O’Brien’s possession on June 17, 1972, when the burglars broke into DNC headquarters. It was part of the Democrats’ opposition research that the burglars hoped to steal.

The Nixon people knew that Demetracopoulos had given bombshell information to the Humphrey campaign, but they didn’t know exactly what it was. Nixon’s deputy campaign manager, Jeb Stuart Magruder, later admitted that information on the Greek money would have been part of what the burglars were seeking. In his 1980 autobiography, burglar G. Gordon Liddy said Magruder had instructed him to “find out what O’Brien had of a derogatory nature about us” and “photograph whatever you can find.” The burglars said Howard Hunt, Liddy’s co-conspirator, told them to “look for financial documents — anything with numbers on them,” especially concerning “foreign contributions.”

Years later, Harry Dent, special counsel and political strategist for Nixon, wrote that the Greek-money origins of Watergate “makes sense.”

By 1972, Demetracopoulos was convinced that the Republicans would not put pressure on the Greek junta. He successfully urged the Democrats to insert language into their party platform opposing support for the “repressive Greek government.” He also ended up advising Democratic nominee George McGovern’s forceful public statements on Greece, including his commitment to ban all military aid.

Republicans pounced.

Democrats-for-Nixon orchestrated smears against McGovern by attacking his “mouthpiece … an obscure Greek communist journalist.” Outrageously, at the behest of anti-Demetracopoulos zealots allied with the Nixon campaign, the FBI investigated the journalist on suspicion of involvement in the assassination attempt on Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

In September, attacks on Demetracopoulos directly influenced the course of the Watergate scandal. The House Banking Committee, under Chairman Wright Patman (D-Tex.), began the first serious congressional investigation of the break-in. Nixon’s team resorted to smears against Demetracopoulos to scare a majority of committee members into voting against subpoenaing key Watergate participants to testify before the 1972 election — a danger to Nixon’s electoral prospects.

Nixon’s aides labeled Demetracopoulos a dangerous communist and used this charge to tar Patman by association. A year earlier, the chairman had spoken — for a fee — at an event Demetracopoulos had arranged. Nixon aides threatened the potential swing votes on the committee with personal attacks that might risk their reelections if they voted with Patman. This successfully quashed the last chance to expose Nixon’s links to Watergate before the election.

In 1973, McGovern provided Watergate Committee investigators with evidence of the dirty tricks deployed against Demetracopoulos, implicating John Connally, the chairman of the Democrats-for-Nixon committee, and others. It was the first time Connally was publicly linked to the scandal, contributing to the failure of his 1976 presidential campaign.

Ironically, despite trashing him during the campaign, as the televised hearings began, Nixon’s team turned to Demetracopoulos to be a witness for its defense. Fred Buzhardt, who had replaced Dean as White House counsel, knew Demetracopoulos. He asked him to testify about his personal experience as the target of Kennedy-era break-ins to illustrate how common the practice was.

Demetracopoulos refused.

The Watergate Special Prosecution Force discovered that Pappas had violated campaign finance laws in 1972 and was suspected of providing hush money for the burglars. But it opposed prosecution — without ever considering his similar electoral misbehavior in 1968 or earlier illegal activities — claiming it was a first-time offense. Congressional investigations into Pappas and U.S. activities in Greece were repeatedly blocked.

Multiple credible accounts of Watergate have since confirmed Pappas’s illegal actions in 1968. And after eight years of battles to clear his name of false accusations, including Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the CIA, FBI and State Department, Demetracopoulos received full vindication of his reputation.

The 1968 transactions involving hand-delivered cash that were arranged by one man flying internationally and the 1972 smear tactics used by political operatives may seem quaint compared with the highly sophisticated campaigns now deployed to influence elections. But this earlier evidence of Republicans using dark money and defamatory attacks to shape political outcomes — as democratic norms buckled under authoritarian impulses — was a clear harbinger of today’s pernicious practices.

This element of the Watergate story reminds us that because “history” changes as new information arises and attitudes evolve, transparency is oxygen, especially in a time when misinformation is everywhere and accurate public information is often greatly restricted. Facts matter. Democracy is fragile but worth the fight to preserve.

