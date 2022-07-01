Men are silent partners in abortion. The choice isn’t ours, but we matter. I was 16 when my girlfriend became pregnant. A baby would have derailed both our lives. Louisa Cannell for the Washington Post

Why do we not have a term for men who have had abortions? Men may not undergo the procedure, but they are in sexual relationships resulting in pregnancies that are terminated. What do we call them? “Father of the fetus” seems odd, as do “male counterpart” and the overly clinical “inseminating partner.”

It matters that we don’t have a name for the man in that relationship. Because in this moment, when abortion has again become a crime in so much of the country, the dissenters in the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade talk about the opinion’s ignoring “the importance of reproductive rights for women’s liberty.” Certainly, this is first and foremost a women’s issue — an issue of a woman’s health, a woman’s life, a woman’s freedom. And without a doubt, the decision about what to do about an unwanted pregnancy lies rightly and solely in the woman’s hands.

But the effect of having an unwanted child is a men’s issue, too. I know this because, whatever we call those guys, I am one of them.

I was 16 years old, and she was 18, and her period was two weeks late, and we were frightened. Abortion had been legalized in New York two years before — Roe was still a year away — but two terrified teenagers didn’t want to wait to find out that she was pregnant and have to undergo all that (and neither of us had anywhere near the $200 that an abortion cost back then). There was another procedure, my girlfriend told me, left over from the pre-legalization days — one that I think we may start hearing a lot about again — called “menstrual extraction.” A vacuum tube would be inserted to remove any contents of the uterus. Since it did not require knowing if a woman was pregnant, and no doctor had to be present, the procedure had been created to give women access to a form of abortion while allowing everyone plausible deniability.

So we got on the A train from Far Rockaway and headed for the Margaret Sanger Clinic on West 16th Street in Manhattan — her plan, because women in those days knew about the clinic, even if their boyfriends did not.

After the procedure, she came out to the waiting room, her face ashen. “The nurse told me,” she said, “there was a fetus in there.”

We rode the train home silently, dazed and overwhelmed, shocked and saddened — and grateful, enormously grateful, for not having to face the enormousness of What Might Have Been.

That was 50 years ago; I don’t think a week has gone by that I haven’t pondered that parallel universe — the one in which that baby was born.

My whole life, at that moment, was devoted to getting out of town. Our part of the Rockaways was one of the worst slums in the city; I got beat up a lot, and my home life was a screaming, living hell. I was working two part-time jobs during high school and spent my money on SAT prep books, because I knew education was my ticket out.

But my stepsister had become pregnant a few years before, and the baby took turns living at our house and at the father’s house around the corner — a poor family in even worse shape than ours — and in that parallel universe, the one where my girlfriend’s baby was born, that was the fate that awaited me. I would remain trapped in that life of poverty and sorrow and shouting, continuing to work at the clothing factory and the burger joint to support the child, my dreams of becoming the first person in my family to graduate from college reduced to a few night classes here and there, if I was lucky.

It’s true that I wouldn’t have had to carry that baby inside me and run all the terrible health risks that mothers may face. There is no parallel there for men. It’s also true that men can run away and avoid responsibility. But that didn’t seem like a real possibility then, nor does it now. I would have had a moral obligation to that child, and I would have faced it. Abandoning the child, either to the vagaries of the adoption system or by leaving my girlfriend to fend for herself, seemed — and pardon the use of the word — inconceivable.

But I look at my life now, my wonderful, precious life, at my kind and caring wife and my astounding child and brilliant stepdaughter, and imagine living a life without them, and think: There but for the grace of Margaret Sanger go I.

I think of my sweet, kind, male-born, nonbinary 20-year-old with a beautiful voice and a great softball swing; the baby I walked the floor with a hundred times; the toddler I taught to perform a perfect “Who’s On First” with me; the young adult killing it at college. I think of how they wouldn’t exist in that other universe — a thought no father can bear to contemplate.

In that parallel universe, I did not go on to produce “America’s Most Wanted” for 15 years, did not get to champion the cause of missing children, did not get to help bring 40 of them home to their mothers.

My teenage experience was not the only time I was that guy we have no name for, either. Years later, I had an affair, and the woman became pregnant. Abortion was by now a constitutionally protected right, and she asked if I would accompany her. I told her I’d see if I could get the day off. Her fury was as intense as my idiocy was apparent: “You know,” she snapped, “I don’t get to decide if I’m going to be there!”

Would those two pregnancies, had they come to term — had actual babies been born — have affected those women more than me? Possibly destroyed their lives and dreams in ways I can’t imagine? Absolutely so. But would I have been unaffected?

Absolutely not.

I cannot fathom how fathers of girls, fathers who supported the Dobbs decision, can ignore its ramifications for their own daughters. But so much of this discussion has ignored the fathers of boys. Boys and their fathers have to become part of the fight. Because when I imagine my child getting someone pregnant at this young age — their future just beginning to gestate, but certainly viable — it terrifies me.

Because then what?

With no clear options to terminate a pregnancy that nobody wanted, should my kid run away or face their responsibility — which would almost certainly mean dropping out of college to support that child? Of course they would stay. Of course their lives would be derailed.

And that’s why guys like I was — and dads like I am — need to see this issue as our own. Women have been demanding that their representatives restore the freedoms the Supreme Court has wrested away. But it is essential that young men, and their fathers, and their grandfathers, stand beside those women, and scream as loud as they do, and get as furious as they do. Because this is our fight, too.

