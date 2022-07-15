Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1835, Britain took out a loan for 20 million pounds, which then amounted to some 40 percent of its annual income. The loan, worth 300 billion pounds (more than $350 billion) today, was not paid off until 2015, at the taxpayers’ expense. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Britain has often claimed that this money went toward the abolition of slavery and the slave trade. But not a cent of it went to the formerly enslaved or as reparations. Instead it went to enslavers, who wanted compensation for the loss of income from their “properties.” If the acts of abolition took decades to pass, after multiple failed attempts, it was in no small part because British lawmakers, hundreds of whom had interests in and income from slave trade and labor, would not consent until the government capitulated to their demands.

This “compensation” has cast a long but hidden shadow in British history. Among its beneficiaries were the ancestors, already rich from slave labor, of the actor Benedict Cumberbatch and of David Cameron, who was serving as prime minister in 2015.

This forgotten piece of history reveals an important truth about Britain. It is a place where politics has always had an incestuous relationship with the rich, and where money trumps morals. Oliver Bullough, in his latest book, “Butler to the World: How Britain Helps the World’s Worst People Launder Money, Commit Crimes, and Get Away With Anything,” charts the newest manifestation of this corruption.

His account begins with the 1956 Suez Crisis, which, in the wake of World War II, was a point of national humiliation for Britain. As Dean Acheson, secretary of state under President Harry Truman, put it, “Britain has lost an empire and has not yet found a role.” It soon did, argues Bullough. With the help of its bankers, almost all drawn from its upper classes, it set about transforming itself into a “butler” — another very British invention — who serves his rich and powerful patrons without making his presence or intercessions on their behalf explicit. This is the guiding metaphor of the book, which he takes from the Jeeves and Wooster novels of P.G. Wodehouse. (Jeeves was a valet, not a butler. But never mind.)

The first step in the formation of “Butler Britain,” as Bullough infelicitously puts it, was the creation of the eurodollar, an artificial currency devised by bankers in London that allowed them to trade in dollars within Britain, without being subject to American regulations on currency. They thus avoided the postwar weakness of the sterling and drew on the vitality of the dollar. This severed the dollar’s relationship to the bullion well before President Richard Nixon made it official in 1971. “Money,” writes Bullough, was now worth whatever “someone would pay for it” — which only the rich could afford to do, and from which the bankers stood to profit.

The second step was the transformation of Britain and many of its remaining insular possessions — Gibraltar, Jersey, the British Virgin Islands — into offshore tax havens. This allowed the wealthy to sequester their money, in dollars, under British jurisprudence while avoiding the regulations and taxation of poorer countries, which were drained of their revenue. Britain itself suffered. Because of competition from countries like Gibraltar, lawmakers in Britain set about liberalizing laws on gambling and reducing the tax burden on bookmakers, who nevertheless moved to Gibraltar to avoid paying any tax at all. This allowed them to put profits back into advertising and nurture a new generation of gamblers. For those with a gambling addiction, this proved fatal. As many as 650 suicides a year in Britain have been linked to gambling.

Those seeking to bring blood money into Britain, however, need not have looked too far. Thanks to a loophole in Scottish law, anyone can register a company in Scotland without having to reveal the identity of its owners or the provenance of its funds. All one needs is an address. This obscure law has been used to commit international fraud, steal $1 billion from Moldova and aid the arms trade between Ukraine and the Persian Gulf — all detailed in the book.

Perhaps the most disturbing story in the book involves, appropriately enough, Russia and Ukraine. Given the strategic importance of Ukraine as a purveyor of Russian gas, President Vladimir Putin installed a puppet to oversee the Ukrainian side of this business. This man was Dmitry Firtash, whose identity was long hidden. Once exposed, however, he was able to move to Britain under its “golden visa” scheme, which allowed anyone wealthy enough to immigrate in the name of “investment.”

Firtash partnered with an aristocrat named Raymond Asquith, who now holds a peerage in Parliament. He donated money to the University of Cambridge, was hosted by Parliament, opened the London Stock Exchange and even met the Duke of Edinburgh. His ascent through the British establishment was astonishing, and nobody thought to investigate where his money came from. (He bought gas at artificially low prices, then sold it at a high premium.) Were it not for the FBI and its investigations into money laundering by the Russian mafia, Firtash might not have been arrested at all. He was captured by the Austrian authorities in 2014 and has since been fighting extradition to the United States in Viennese courts. Yet, even after this, his aristocratic partners in Britain continued to support and protect him. This is just one example of how much Russian money flowed into Britain after 1991 and the political influence it purchased.

None of this would have been possible, Bullough argues, without the collusion of British lawmakers, or the bankers and lawyers with whom they had intimate ties. The bankers, for their part, gave the same two excuses: one, if we don’t do it, someone else will; two, our work will create wealth, reduce poverty and promote peace. (As the head of Goldman Sachs once modestly put it: “We’re doing God’s work.”) Most British lawmakers either looked the other way or drained the nation’s investigative agencies of money and resources in the name of austerity. This is in stark contrast to the United States, where agencies such as the FBI have far greater independence and power.

One can sense the urgency and dismay in Bullough’s writing, but, given the political direction of Britain at the moment, he is not optimistic. Britain is better than this, he says. Why, I do not know. Nor am I convinced of his central conceit — Britain as butler — which he hammers in at every opportunity, and which soon becomes tiresome. A butler, Bullough must know, is constrained by his class and opportunities. Britain isn’t. It chooses to be corrupt and complicit.

This April, Boris Johnson became the first sitting prime minister in history to be found guilty of breaking the law, for holding parties during the pandemic lockdown. Fortunately for him, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed him to deflect attention from his long history of iniquities. This is ironic, as Johnson and his predecessors paved the way for Russian oligarchs to “invest” money in Britain. The oligarchs, in turn, donated money to the Conservative Party, bought up newspapers, supported Johnson’s campaign, were made peers and were given access to the highest levels of the British government. Now Johnson has the temerity to stand on the global stage and pretend to support Ukraine and abhor Russian interference. There is no image more fitting to represent the face of Britain today.

Balaji Ravichandran is a writer based in New York.

