Life and war in my Ukraine

Sergiy Maidukov is an illustrator in Kyiv.
July 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. EDT
With his drawings, Ukrainian illustrator Sergiy Maidukov captures everyday life in his country in the midst of its fight against Russia. Here, he tells of visiting hard-hit Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian shelling, where he saw reminders of the war’s toll everywhere.

“The number ‘200’ means that this van, on a road near Kharkiv, is transporting the bodies of military men killed in action. I can’t get used to perceiving it in any way other than with fear and despair — the daylight seems to become darker in this moment. I almost see the number ‘200’ as the word ‘WAR’ each time. The roads here are now almost free of cars, as they were in my childhood, when I drove down each road in this region with my grandfather.”

“My friend and I went to Saltivka, a residential district on the outskirts of Kharkiv that is one of the most-shelled areas of the city. I stayed in the car while my friend went into the yard of some damaged apartment buildings to have a look and take photos. I was drawing one of the buildings, the tallest one there. I spent up to hour in silence, as cicadas roared in the high bushes and far-off artillery sounded every few minutes.”

