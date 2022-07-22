With his drawings, Ukrainian illustrator Sergiy Maidukov captures everyday life in his country in the midst of its fight against Russia. Here, he tells of visiting hard-hit Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian shelling, where he saw reminders of the war’s toll everywhere.

“The number ‘200’ means that this van, on a road near Kharkiv, is transporting the bodies of military men killed in action. I can’t get used to perceiving it in any way other than with fear and despair — the daylight seems to become darker in this moment. I almost see the number ‘200’ as the word ‘WAR’ each time. The roads here are now almost free of cars, as they were in my childhood, when I drove down each road in this region with my grandfather.”