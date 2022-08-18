Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Comedian George Carlin once quipped — in a routine that’s gotten fresh attention since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — that pro-life conservatives “are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months,” but “once you’re born, you’re on your own.” Democratic politicians and left-leaning pundits have trotted out various versions of Carlin’s witticism as Republican-led states race to enact ever-more-restrictive abortion laws.

As an attack line, Carlin’s wisecrack remains a zinger. But in recent weeks, three antiabortion Republican senators have put forward a proposal to expand the federal child tax credit, challenging Carlin’s claim that pro-lifers don’t care about life after birth — a proposal that, despite its flaws, is projected to lift more than 1 million children out of poverty. While that complicates the Democrats’ effort to brand themselves as the only party that cares about humans outside the womb, it also creates an opening for a bipartisan compromise that could meaningfully improve the lives of low-income children.

Granted, the three GOP senators — Mitt Romney (Utah), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Steve Daines (Mont.) — are not necessarily representative of Republicans writ large. A fourth Republican senator, Marco Rubio (Fla.), has introduced his own proposal to expand the child credit, though it would do less for many low-income children than his colleagues’ plan. The other 46 Senate Republicans are missing in action.

Yet the Democrats have not exactly covered themselves in glory either when it comes to aiding children in need. When a six-month Democratic-backed boost to the child tax credit neared its December 2021 expiration date, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected the possibility of extending the enhancement via stand-alone legislation, saying that the credit was “really important leverage” in the discussion over the Democrats’ broader Build Back Better package because “children and their families will suffer without that payment.” The version of Build Back Better that passed the House late last year would have extended the increase for only 12 more months, and when Democrats downsized that legislation to win the swing vote of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), they scrapped even the one-year extension and left low-income children on the cutting room floor.

In fairness, President Biden has presided over the most significant expansion of the child credit in the provision’s quarter-century history. The March 2021 pandemic relief package, which Biden signed into law, temporarily raised the credit from $2,000 per child through age 16 to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 through 17. The law also provided for half the credit to be paid out in monthly installments from July through December 2021, and it allowed low-income families to receive the credit on the same terms as their middle-class counterparts.

Biden and congressional Democrats deserve praise for the 2021 expansion. (Not a single Republican in either chamber voted for the measure.) In the second half of last year, according to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the changes to the credit kept more than 3 million children out of poverty (as calculated using the supplemental poverty measure, which accounts for government benefits). And contrary to a conservative canard about the credit sparking a mass exodus from the labor force, the Columbia researchers found that the expansion had no significant effect on whether parents worked.

But by the same token, Biden also has presided over the most dramatic contraction of the child credit in the provision’s life span. In January, the benefit reverted to a maximum of $2,000 per child — and less for low-income families. It’s about to get even stingier. The $2,000 amount is itself a temporary measure put in place by the 2017 Trump tax cuts — and set to expire at the end of 2025. After that, the credit is scheduled to return to Obama-era parameters: a maximum of $1,000 per child, with households having to earn more than $3,000 to receive even a cent.

With that grim scenario on the horizon, most low-income families with children should welcome the new proposal from Romney, Burr and Daines. Their plan would increase the maximum annual credit to $4,200 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each child ages 6 through 17, paid out in monthly installments. While their bill still would require families to earn income to receive the credit, the income phase-in would be much faster than under current law: Families could start receiving the credit with their first dollar of income and could receive the full credit once their income reached $10,000. Under current law, by contrast, a single parent with two kids would have to earn at least $29,400 to receive the credit in full.

For many poor families, the impact would be immediate and substantial. For example, a single parent with two young children who works full-time at the federal minimum wage would — by my calculations — receive $2,645 more under the Republicans’ plan than under current law. Moreover, all the provisions in the Republicans’ proposal would be permanent.

The bill also would allow parents to receive credit payments starting four months before a baby’s due date. Pro-abortion-rights Democrats may balk at defining fetuses as children for tax credit purposes, and antiabortion groups, for their part, have embraced the provision as supposedly signifying that life begins before birth. The two sides can say what they want about symbolism, but in any event, giving cash to pregnant women is a good idea: Solid social-science evidence shows that cash transfers to expectant mothers reduce the incidence of low birth weight, an indicator of improved infant health outcomes.

Not all low-income families would stand to benefit from the Republicans’ bill. Indeed, some single-parent families with one or two older children would actually be worse off. That’s because the bill would reduce the maximum earned-income tax credit — which supplements the pay of low-wage workers — and would eliminate head-of-household filing status, which allows unmarried adults with dependents to pay lower rates than other single taxpayers.

Still, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that roughly two-thirds of children in families with incomes below $50,000 would benefit from the bill, and the total number of children living in poverty would decline by 1.3 million.

To be sure, Romney and his Republican co-sponsors would demand their pound of flesh from Democrats in exchange for expanding the child tax credit. Their bill would pay for the expansion by — among other measures — eliminating the state and local tax deduction. That would be a bitter pill to swallow for Democratic lawmakers from high-tax states like California, New Jersey and New York, whose upper-income constituents would see their federal taxes rise if the SALT deduction were ditched. Even so, Democrats should jump at the opportunity to lift more than 1 million kids out of poverty. The theoretical arguments for the SALT deduction — for example, that it makes it easier for state and local governments to raise revenue — can’t compete with the concrete impact on a young child’s life of a significant and recurrent boost to family income.

Plugging his own plan this month, Rubio wrote that “being pro-life means more than opposing abortion.” Reciprocally, being pro-choice means more than supporting the right to end a pregnancy. It also means making parenthood financially feasible for lower-income people, so that “choice” doesn’t mean a Hobson’s choice between having an abortion and raising a child in poverty.

When it comes to supporting children, neither side has lived up to its commitments. Republicans’ exclusion of low-income families from the full credit is far from a “pro-life” position. Whether life begins at conception, at birth or sometime in between, it certainly begins before family income crosses the $10,000 threshold. And, of course, Romney, Burr, Daines and Rubio are outliers in their party for proposing any additional aid to low-income families.

But if Democrats are serious when they say abortion and parenthood should both be real options, they should pursue a bipartisan deal to expand the child tax credit permanently. Hopefully they can bring Republicans on board while fixing some of the flaws in the new GOP plans, but even if the only option is an up-or-down vote on the proposal from Romney, Burr and Daines, lifting more than 1 million children out of poverty is better than lifting none. And if Democrats instead choose to use low-income kids as “leverage” for other policy priorities, then Carlin’s quip will boomerang on them. “Once you’re born, you’re on your own” will be a motto befitting both parties.

