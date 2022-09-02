Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A new mother is like a burbling water fountain. She provides a stream of life-giving sustenance to her newborn, and perhaps to other children, a partner and relatives. Yet to keep being, she, too, must be continually fed by a source of water, and that source is other mothers. This analogy belongs to Washington Post senior pop-culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer, whose emotionally agile encounter with motherhood is the basis for her most recent book, “The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me.”

In “The Mamas,” we follow Andrews-Dyer, a Black mom in a gentrifying neighborhood in Washington who is in pursuit of the support available through new-mom groups that meet in person and online. But since she began her parenting journey in said gentrifying neighborhood, the mothers to whom Andrews-Dyer has access are primarily White. Thus she finds herself navigating the bewildering and exhausting stage of life that is new motherhood amid people with whom she has little in common and with whom she feels a mutually reinforced sense of unbelonging.

“Eventually I got the hang of things … dutifully showing up to our tree in the park with my pristine eight-week-old child and making small talk for an hour with women who’d previously passed me on the street without a second glance.” The women talk about everything. “Boobs were out and loose. Tongues even more so. Vaginas were discussed. Surgeries dissected. Extreme exhaustion went unmasked.” But Andrews-Dyer is always on high alert. “Revealing my ignorance to women I’ve learned through my own experiences — and those deep ones swimming in my blood — that you should never under any circumstances be vulnerable with was dangerous.”

Advertisement

Fans of Andrews-Dyer, who is also the author of “Bitch Is the New Black” and “Reclaiming Her Time: The Power of Maxine Waters,” expect blunt observations and crisp opinions, and “The Mamas” does not disappoint. In prose full of quips and asides, the reader rides shotgun as Andrews-Dyer careens toward and makes her getaway from the moms she both needs and at times despises. Why does she keep going back to the mom groups if they’re so problematic? They provide, she explains, “a reliable vent for the vagaries of women on the verge of nervous breakdowns.” And everyone wants to avoid a nervous breakdown.

Often the only Black mom in the group, Andrews-Dyer performs invisible labor — a term coined by sociologist Dawn Marie Dow in “Mothering While Black” that acknowledges the added burden Black mothers face in trying to prepare their children for and protect them from a society that preferences Whiteness. In seeking these moms’ advice about pediatricians, strollers and kindergartens to best serve her baby, Andrews-Dyer realizes she is also serving herself. “What I really wanted, deep down in the sunken place, was to parent like [a White mom]. All the love but minus the crippling legacy of institutionalized socioeconomic oppression and the baked-in fear that your child might get murdered while playing at the park.” She continues, “I wasn’t passing, I was moonlighting, if only temporarily, as a mom without worries.”

Yet Andrews-Dyer’s invisible labor, despite its challenges, made her stronger. So, in contemplating the ease she momentarily feels amid these moms, she appears to ask herself: If I let the invisible labor go, am I still me? Who am I if I don’t carry this burden? Can I stop carrying this burden? Do I want to? Does a successful Black mother have to protect herself from the burden of Blackness?

Advertisement

“The Mamas” is loaded with banter and wit, and dozens of pages race forth like a Netflix comedy special. But the book finds its legs ­— and strength — in a few chapters that feel like stand-alone essays. For example, in “Ain’t I a Gentrifier?” (a nod to Sojourner Truth), Andrews-Dyer faces the painful fact that she and her Black husband chose to live in this “hot” neighborhood both as evidence and dividend of their economic success, yet in moving to a historically redlined Black part of D.C. they foment gentrification. “Like carpetbagging gentrifiers, we eyed the decaying homes of our older Black neighbors while they complained to us about ‘all these White people’ moving onto the block. Were we White people in sheep’s clothing? I mean, no, obviously. But maybe a little?” Andrews-Dyer is caught in the paradox of making it. A relatable, if untenable conundrum for anyone in the Black middle or upper middle class.

Another terrific chapter is “Your Mom’s Vagina,” in which she moves into a caretaker role for her elderly mother while raising small children of her own. Here she reveals vulnerability: “I’d played hooky on being the dutiful daughter for so long.” And poignancy: “Will I get to be her daughter today or will I have to be her mother?”

Arguably the best chapter in the book is “The Invisible Mom,” in which we find Andrews-Dyer, her husband and their young daughter at a playground. As the daughter scampers away, Andrews-Dyer and her husband spot a little Black boy who is “maybe seven, maybe twelve” and who appears to be of a lower socioeconomic class. They notice the boy repeatedly take a bicycle belonging to a little White girl, and they scan the perimeter for his parents. Seeing none, they then fret over the invisible labor of being prepared to protect and guide someone else’s Black child, while trying to simply enjoy a day out, while also worrying that the Black child may in fact be doing what is universally deemed to be the wrong thing, and yet relating to the child. “You’ve probably been that kid at the playground with hand-me-down shoes and a chip on your shoulder. Was it even possible for us to catch up and run past the stereotypes? Was it even worth it? Who were we to separate ourselves from this boy?”

Advertisement

The day at the playground then becomes gridlocked intersectionality when Andrews-Dyer, the gentrifier, is just one presumption away from being the suspect. “There’s a strange invisibility to being a middle-class Black parent in a ‘transitioning’ neighborhood. . . . Our bodies make the loud introduction that our bachelor’s degrees and bank accounts can’t.” The White father of the little girl with the bicycle mistakenly assumes that Andrews-Dyers and her husband are the boy’s parents (despite the class differences between them and the boy, which seem evident, if not obvious, at least to Andrews-Dyer). “What do we want them to see when they see us?” she asks. Enraged to be stereotyped by this man, but keeping a lid on her rage, because after all, they’re at a largely White playground, Andrews-Dyer opines to the reader: “But isn’t the goal — everyone’s goal — to get to the next rung? Be the middle-class Black folks the Huxtables and the Obamas promised us existed. And if we exist, shouldn’t we demand to be seen?”

The chapter delivers its biggest punch when the Black mother of the little Black boy comes over to see what the fuss is about and lays into Andrews-Dyer. “I mean, I expect it from them, you know,” the mother says, “but us?” Andrews-Dyer ruminates. “Once again, I was left contemplating who ‘us’ was. How race and class and money and made-up s--- separate us in ways we see and ways we don’t — or maybe we do and we’re just too lazy to break out a magnifying glass. How ‘us’ is up to who holds the power, who lets you in and who is behind the gate. I’d been invisible to them, but who was invisible to us?”

In a further twist of satisfying nuance and honesty, Andrews-Dyer feels a different invisibility when her White mom group friends do not turn to her when Blackness is in the news. “Had I not been cast in this play as Black Mom Friend No. 1?” she asks herself. “And it was that thought … that made me realize how much of my own … privilege, racial guilt, urban fatigue, financial insecurity, acute imposter syndrome, and social pressure — I had to deal with. None of these women had ever put me into the Black friend box; I’d crawled in myself. I felt comfortable there ­— I knew the rules, the red flags — but still complained about how tight the space was.”

Advertisement

The book struggles as a matter of craft. With a plethora of moms named yet rarely developed as characters, the book can read like the play-by-play of a football game; you won’t know exactly who did what if you don’t already know the roster. Wit becomes slapdash. And Andrews-Dyer does so much equivocating about her feelings that you have to read quite deeply between the lines to discern what she herself may not have figured out. “Why on earth would I volunteer to wrap myself up in a group of mothers made up almost entirely of women I used to roll my eyes at — white women in the era of Karen? But I did. And weren’t they different from those hysterical ladies who lived on our phones? At least to me they were. But perhaps that wasn’t enough. Or perhaps it was.” This ambivalence can frustrate the reader. Still, she brings the reader into her burgeoning insight: “Because if hiding behind every potential interaction, relationship, or group is some feared ‘fakeness’ no one can pinpoint, then we’re all just running scared from the very thing that might help us understand ourselves. Right?”

Like most new moms, Andrews-Dyer learns that the real quest is to learn to nourish yourself. And that it’s not about having all the answers but at least trying to think things through and arrive at a conclusion you can live with. Does she succeed at it? In the words of Andrews-Dyer: “Everyone is trying.”

The Mamas

What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me

By Helena Andrews-Dyer

Crown. 213 pp. $27

GiftOutline Gift Article