For the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women. It’s one of five women-only governor’s races in the nation this fall, and one of only nine such races ever. Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics has been keeping data on this issue for 50 years. It reports that there were only four such contests before 2022. As a feminist, I wish this was the picture of progress.

Back in November 2016, when I took my 7-year-old daughter with me into my polling place, a part of me thrilled at a woman’s name appearing at the top of the ballot. I wanted my daughter to witness one vote being cast for Hillary Clinton, whom I thought would be our first female president. But my excitement went far beyond her gender and that milestone. I had voted for and against many female candidates for other offices over the years; this felt different.

What filled me with such hopeful expectation that day is that we could stand behind a presidential candidate with decades of public-service experience, who was empathetic, smart and trustworthy, and who happened to be a woman. Clinton was able to achieve a major-party presidential nomination not because she was simply thrust into it, but because previous women had made it possible for her to do the work that qualified her for the highest office in the land. In 2016, that felt like progress, at least until about 9 p.m. on election night.

Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a seasoned official, will face completely-new-to-politics Tudor Dixon (R) this November. (I have donated to Whitmer’s campaign.) Before becoming governor, Whitmer served for 14 years in the Michigan House and Senate and as a county prosecutor. Her leadership in this fraught pandemic time has been steadfast, even as she’s been so reviled for imposing coronavirus safety measures that armed protesters took over our Capitol in Lansing in 2020, and even as she weathered a kidnapping plot that led to the conviction of two men in August. She’s also been at the forefront of the abortion rights movement since she gave an impassioned personal speech on the state Senate floor in 2013 about her own sexual assault, and earlier this year she filed a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban months before Roe was overturned. She presides over a robust economy and hasn’t even raised taxes.

On the other hand, Dixon worked at her father’s steel company and then as a conservative television news commentator. Until the primary in early August, she’d never appeared on a ballot.

This year’s GOP primary race may have technically qualified as a circus; it included one arrest on charges related to the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021, five disqualifications for 68,000 forged petition signatures, and an extremely outspoken chiropractor whose ethos is drawn from the American Revolution; the logo of his Stand Up Michigan group is a silhouette of a lantern-holding Paul Revere, and its motto is “We the People.” Even against that bizarre milieu, the attempt by Trump-endorsed Dixon to frame her candidacy as part of a women’s empowerment narrative is astonishing.

“It’s time to elect a real woman in Michigan,” she tweeted in the hours after the primary results were announced Aug. 2. She calls herself a “mother” and Whitmer a “birthing parent.” Openly opposed to LGBTQ rights, Dixon tries to blur these attitudes into a kind of feminism, but it’s really bait for the culture war she wants to stoke among Michiganders. In June, for example, she tweeted: “As Gov., I will sign a bill that creates severe criminal penalties for adults who involve children in drag shows. This type of behavior is criminal child sexually abusive activity.”

Dixon prides herself on being an “outsider” who has “battled the establishment machine for more than a year” during her campaign. More than a year? I’ve been experimenting with baking bread since the pandemic started, and I’m still not good at it. I’m certainly troubled that Dixon is as close as she is to potentially leading our state. But I’m disgusted that she’s both completely unprepared and trying to win points for being a “real woman” along the way.

There’s always an argument for fresh voices in politics. This strategy has occasionally produced inspired leaders. It’s also resulted in official documents being flushed down White House toilets.

It doesn’t matter to me that Dixon is a woman. She’s an embarrassingly terrible candidate who is unequipped to lead our diverse and vibrant state of 10 million (about half of us women). She has promulgated false information, including that Donald Trump “legitimately won the 2020 election in Michigan.” Endorsed by former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, she’s called public schools “government indoctrination centers” and has laid out a plan to allow parents to divert tax dollars to other educational options, including private and religious schools. She believes abortion should always be illegal unless the mother’s life is at risk, even in cases of rape or incest.

Progress for women requires a world that supports them as they work through the system and that lifts them up as they demonstrate their competence and capabilities. Whitmer, with her long and accomplished history of government service, embodies that. Dixon, by contrast, is not just the pinnacle of inexperience, she’s also being pushed to our state’s center stage because of her gender. The DeVos family has invested millions in her campaign, and Trump’s endorsement of her omitted any reference to governmental experience or other qualifications, apart from her “pro-God, pro-Gun, and pro-Freedom” commitments. Instead, he emphasized her child-rearing abilities, saying, “She raised a beautiful family, and is ready to save Michigan.” That’s the opposite of progress for women.

Now my daughter is 6 years closer to being of voting age, and she’s growing up in a transformed world. When we walk to the polling place this November, I will no longer need to hold her hand crossing the street. We now have a woman in the nation’s second-highest office, and, while still vastly underrepresented, women are extremely visible as candidates for office from city council seats to governorships. Yet this progress feels uneasy. American democracy is teetering. And candidates like Dixon are nonsensically positioning themselves as victims of a “war on women.”

As Whitmer and any other woman with experience in the working world knows, tremendous and often arbitrary struggles abound. When I think of the “war on women” Dixon mentions, I don’t conjure drag queens. I think of the pay gap, sexual harassment, the dearth of child care and family leave, and other challenges women in leadership must face. These are issues that can only be resolved through hard-won compromise and Solomon-like decisions, and approaching such complexities properly requires experience of that comes with actually serving in elected office.

When my daughter makes her own way to a 2028 voting booth, I want her to survey a ballot with only qualified leaders and inspiring choices. I wonder what she’ll find.

