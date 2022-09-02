Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not long ago, a top official from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told me that labor unions were relics of the 1930s and that today’s workers don’t really need them — that they can do just fine lifting themselves up individually without an “outside third party” like a union speaking on their behalf.

Workers — particularly young workers — disagree. As we head into Labor Day, they’re more enthusiastic about unions than they have been for decades. Over the last year, employees at some of the nation’s best-known companies — Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Apple, REI and Chipotle — have organized for the first time. Workers at a Trader Joe’s in Minneapolis voted 55-5 to unionize; at an REI store in Manhattan, it was 88 to 14. Unions are no more relics than these young workers are; they’re useful mechanisms to improve pay and the jobs that come with it.

There’s a striking disconnect here. Corporate executives who insist that workers don’t want unions correctly note that just 10.3 percent of America’s workers are in unions, down from 35 percent at labor’s peak in the 1950s and 20 percent in the 1980s. But the surge of unionization efforts by young workers tells a different story. It’s not just Starbucks baristas and Trader Joe’s cashiers, but also museum workers, digital journalists, grad students, nurses, adjunct professors, cannabis workers, and those toiling for political campaigns and nonprofit organizations like the Audubon Society and the Brookings Institution. Undergraduates who work in college dining halls and libraries have flocked to labor’s banner. At Grinnell College, undergraduate workers voted 327 to 6 to unionize, and at Dartmouth, the vote was unanimous, 52 to 0. Workers at more than 220 Starbucks have voted to unionize, and workers at an Amazon warehouse in Albany, N.Y., are seeking to organize, after April’s historic unionization victory at an 8,300-employee Amazon warehouse on Staten Island. Workers at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Civil Liberties Union have unionized, as have 600 tech workers at the New York Times, more than 1,300 nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., and more than 17,000 graduate student researchers at the University of California.

If unions are a relic, young Americans didn’t get the message.

The public at large has warmed to unions significantly, too. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that 71 percent of Americans approve of unions, the highest level since 1965 and up sharply from 48 percent in 2009. Another study found a sizable increase in the number of nonunion workers who say they would vote to join a union if they could: from a third in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s to slightly over half of all nonunion workers today. “Support for a union in their workplace rises to 74% for workers aged 18 to 24, 75% for Hispanic workers, 80% for Black workers, and 82% for Black women workers (the highest of any race and gender group),” President Biden’s White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment wrote, in further describing the findings of that study.

What is powering this surge in union support, and is it enough to counter the decades-long downward trend? The decline started with the loss of unionized factory jobs, but just as important, American corporations have fought harder to keep out unions than companies in any other advanced industrial nation. If today’s surge is to result in more than a modest increase in union membership, the big unions will have to step up — they haven’t so far — and support the current activity in a major way.

But there is no doubt that the enthusiasm is there, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic. The number of workplaces petitioning to unionize jumped 58 percent in the first nine months of this fiscal year compared with the same period last year. Many Americans have come to see unions favorably because they’ve grown frustrated, even angry, about income inequality and decades of wage stagnation. Since 1973, after-inflation wages have remained essentially flat for the typical American worker, at least until recently. At the same time, Wall Street and corporate profits have soared while productivity per worker keeps hitting record highs. All this has led to egregious levels of income inequality, with organized labor increasingly seen as the one institution that has consistently fought for a fairer economy.

The young Americans who are powering much of today’s surge have their own reasons for embracing unions. Many are finding it hard to make ends meet, what with soaring rents and mountains of student debt, not to mention the highest rate of inflation since the 1970s. Hearing predictions that they’ll be the first generation in American history to do worse financially than their parents, many see unions as a far easier route to improving their pay and working conditions than, say, getting an MBA or going to medical school. Inspired in many instances by Sen. Bernie Sanders’s calls for economic justice and by the Fight for $15, Black Lives Matter, and the #MeToo and environmental movements, today’s young workers are more enthusiastic about unions than those who grew up during Ronald Reagan’s 1980s.

When I asked Samantha Heyne, 29, who recently helped lead an effort to unionize her nonprofit, the Guttmacher Institute, why so many young people are unionizing, she told me: “With inflation, the world is really difficult to live in right now, and we’re spiraling toward impending climate apocalypse. Who knows how many years we have on this planet? Let’s try to make it as livable as possible while we’re here. We spend so much of our lives at work, let’s try to make things sustainable at our jobs so that it works for everyone.”

Older Americans may remember labor’s bad old days — the horrible corruption in the Teamsters and longshoremen’s unions — but many young workers know little about those dark chapters. And while many unions have a legacy of discriminating against women, workers of color and immigrants, today organized labor is very much embracing those groups — for instance, child-care workers, teachers’ aides and nursing-home employees (although that’s not to say discrimination has disappeared).

The pandemic — or the way many employers treated workers during the pandemic — has played an outsize role in the current unionizing surge. Many front-line workers, whether supermarket cashiers, bus drivers, health-care workers, meatpackers or fast-food cooks, risked their lives day after day. They grew furious that their employers were slow to provide them with personal protective equipment — remember the McDonald’s workers who said they were told to use coffee filters and dog diapers to protect themselves?Front-line workers were also angry that their employers did not give them hero or hazard pay — a few extra dollars an hour to reward them for the risks they were taking — while many corporations’ white-collar employees, who earned far more, worked safely from home. Workers were further dismayed that their wages did not keep up with inflation while executive pay and corporate profits often rose steeply and companies spent hundreds of billions of dollars on stock buybacks to enrich their shareholders.

These workers see unionization as a tool to get a fairer share of the economic pie.

The unusually low unemployment rate and the large number of job openings have also encouraged today’s burst of unionization. Typically, many workers worry that if they seek to unionize, they’ll get fired or their workplaces will close, but that fear is greatly alleviated if other jobs are easy to come by.

Biden is arguably the most pro-union president in history — he has met with workers who helped unionize Amazon and Starbucks — and that encourages unionization. Still, many workers are frustrated that Washington in general has done little to help. Congress has failed to increase the federal minimum wage (which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009) or enact a law guaranteeing paid parental leave. The United States is the only advanced industrial nation not to guarantee all workers paid parental, family and medical leave.

American corporations continue to fight ferociously to keep unions out, as we’re seeing now at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s and elsewhere (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post). Starbucks workers complain that the company has sought to stifle unionization in myriad ways; for example, by closing several stores that have unionized and by firing 75 workers who have helped lead unionization drives. (Starbucks says it closed those stores for safety reasons and fired those workers not because they were pro-union but for misconduct or other reasons.)

Laws also often make it hard to unionize. Supreme Court rulings let corporations prohibit union organizers from setting foot on company property, while companies have access to workers 24/7. They can show anti-union videos in breakrooms and lunchrooms, and they often require workers to attend anti-union propaganda meetings. Amazon even put anti-union posters in the toilet stalls at its warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.

American workers who want to unionize say that there are far too many obstacles, that it often seems like running a gantlet. If corporations didn’t squeeze and pressure workers so hard not to unionize, the union movement would be far larger and stronger — and many more workers would have a stronger voice and better treatment on the job. And they’d have more to look forward to this Labor Day weekend.

