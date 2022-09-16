Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jason “Jay” Gould (1836-1892) may have been the most astute analyst of stock markets in American history. He was also a brilliant strategist in any scrap over money. For a good example of Gould’s cunning, consider how he outgeneraled his fellow robber baron Cornelius Vanderbilt in what might be called the Bovine War, as chronicled in Greg Steinmetz’s smart new biography of Gould, “American Rascal.”

For several years Gould had a controlling share of the Erie Railroad, and Vanderbilt owned its rival, the New York Central. At one point, Vanderbilt slashed his fee for transporting cattle across New York state to a paltry $1 a head. The Erie was already short of cash, and Vanderbilt set his price predatorily low in order to “bury the railroad and take Gould down with it.” Gould and his bumptious crony Jim Fisk fought back by buying cows in Chicago and, in Steinmetz’s words, “shipping them to market at Vanderbilt’s bargain rates.” An aide to the commodore reported that when his boss “found out he was carrying the cattle of his enemies at great expense to himself, he nearly lost his reason.” Vanderbilt begrudgingly called Gould “the smartest man in America.”

I showcase this incident because its relative simplicity sets it apart from most of Gould’s other financial machinations, which ran the gamut from convoluted to byzantine. His specialty was shorting stock, a deal in which you agree to sell shares you don’t yet own, at a specified price on a date certain, gambling that the price will go down in the meantime. If it does, you purchase the shares at the new, lower price and deliver them to your buyer, who must pay the previously agreed-upon higher price, thus giving you a profit. (If the stock is higher on the due date, however, you incur a loss.) The waiting period can be harrowing, but not only would Gould have done his homework on that stock, he was prepared to manipulate the market, legally or not, to get the return he wanted.

Of English Puritan descent, he was the son of a farmer who scratched out a living in the Catskills. Gould was not physically impressive (Steinmetz describes him as “short — almost elfin — and frail”), and his health was less than robust. But he was a bear for work, especially the work of educating himself, and precocious to boot. Commissioned to write a history of his home county, at the age of 18 he delivered a book that the New York Times called “admirable.”

Advertisement

After doing well in the tanning business, Gould moved to Manhattan with a clear sense of purpose. “There are magicians’ skills to be learned on Wall Street,” he wrote to a friend in 1860, “and I mean to learn them.”

Steinmetz, a partner in a money management firm, devotes several gripping chapters to what happened when Gould applied his magician’s skills to gold, taking advantage of conflicting views within the Grant administration on the gold standard for U.S. currency. It’s a saga with multiple players and ups and downs galore — the historian Henry Adams wrote that “the very hazard and splendor of the attempt [to make a killing] were the reasons for its fascination to Mr. Jay Gould.”

Fascinating or not, the endeavor culminated in a financial panic on Sept. 24, 1869, which became known as Black Friday. Gould profited handsomely but crookedly; he “escaped prison,” Steinmetz writes, “because of … his corruption, in collaboration with [William ‘Boss’] Tweed, of the New York judiciary.”

Advertisement

Railroads became one of Gould’s passions — he collected them until, in 1881, he owned or controlled 16,000 miles of track, “giving him 15 percent of the largest, most important industry in the country.” He acquired the New York World newspaper and bent it to the service of his deals.

In private life, Gould was a model of good behavior. He was faithful to his wife, doted on his children, and went to pieces on hearing that his frequent co-conspirator Fisk had been shot and killed by a rival for the favors of Fisk’s current floozy. And Gould can hardly be blamed for taking advantage of how lightly the stock markets were regulated in his day. Yet he engaged in inside trading and bribery on such a scale that few other financiers have fleeced the public more thoroughly.

Summing up, Steinmetz writes that Gould’s “takeover of Manhattan Railway robbed small investors who naively believed the scaremongering of [his] New York World. Taxpayers financed the dividends that Gould pulled from the Union Pacific [Railroad]. Farmers suffered the monopoly rates he demanded on short hauls. … His gold adventure nearly brought down a presidency.”

Advertisement

Gould died of tuberculosis at age 56 without having used some of his fortune to establish an atoning institution, such as the universities founded by his fellow robber barons Leland Stanford and Vanderbilt. His punishment is to have slipped into near-obscurity. Yet he did make one enduring contribution to the public weal, if unintentionally. Gould wreaked financial havoc on such a monumental scale as to demonstrate how badly American markets were in need of government policing.

Dennis Drabelle, a former contributing editor of Book World, is the author of “The Great American Railroad War.”

American Rascal

How Jay Gould Built Wall Street’s Biggest Fortune

By Greg Steinmetz

Simon & Schuster. 320 pp. $28.99.

GiftOutline Gift Article