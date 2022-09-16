Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elizabeth is dead. The corgis are dispersed. The regal torch she bore so long is quenched. The British monarchy seems suddenly diminished, its ancient and weighty saga shrunken, tabloidy, Twittery, wee. And now comes the reign of charmless Charles. We await his kingly disquisitions on classical architecture, gardening and homeopathy. Ahead the looming decades yawn.

Are you feeling bereft, craving a royal frisson, experiencing a monarchist yen you may not have known you had? No American should. But if you can’t help it and must scratch that itch, go west, to Honolulu, the most royal city in these United States, the historical seat of a genuine monarchy, long gone but in no way forgotten. Hawaii has spent more than half a century in the union, which its citizens enthusiastically and overwhelmingly voted to join. It’s hard to imagine anyone there wanting the islands to be a colony or territory again. Still, although it takes some effortful amnesia to detach a love of the British royal family from Britannia’s colonial adventuring, some Hawaiians — for heartfelt, anti-colonial reasons — do look fondly back at Hawaii’s lost kingdom.

Iolani Palace, no offense to Graceland, is the only royal palace in America. The palace, where royals once lounged on plush settees, is a Victorian music box in the center of Honolulu. Next door is the grandly modernist state Capitol. Across the street, a colossal statue of King Kamehameha I, known as the Great, who defeated rival chiefs and massacred as many Hawaiians as he had to, with the help of British cannons and muskets, so he could unite the islands and lead his people.

Hawaii was a unified kingdom from Kamehameha’s ascent, in 1810, to 1893, when Queen Liliuokalani, much beloved, abdicated to protect her subjects from bloodshed. American sugar planters and other businessmen led the coup. The United States took the spoils. A compressed Hawaiian history from Kamehameha onward might go: warring chiefs, unification, whaling, missionaries, Jesus, overthrow, annexation, colonial and cultural near-genocide, sugar, pineapples, immigrants, ukuleles, tourists, warships, Pearl Harbor, statehood, Don Ho, Five-O, Gabby Pahinui, Barack Obama.

Tucked in between statehood and Obama was a great cultural renaissance. In the late 1960s and into the ’70s, Native Hawaiians, the kanaka maoli, led a revival of interest in Hawaii’s history, language, music, dance and other traditional arts. This included the meticulous restoration of Iolani Palace, which had been left largely empty and shabby after serving for decades as the capitol of the republic, territory and state (and for a while as headquarters of the fictional TV police outfit Hawaii Five-O). It can be queasy-making to see, in reruns, the haole (White) top cop Steve McGarrett in his palace corner office, barking orders at his Hawaiian underlings. But not many complained at the time.

The monarchy continues to be a through-line in Hawaiian history, even though it was dismantled just before the 20th century began. After visiting the palace (wearing booties to protect the hardwood floor) you can wander the grounds, where the Royal Hawaiian Band (founded in 1836 by Kamehameha III) plays every Friday at noon. You can visit the nearby Royal Mausoleum, where Liliuokalani and King Kalakaua and others are interred. Visitors with enough money can spend it at the Royal Hawaiian Resort, the Royal Hawaiian shopping center, the Royal Hawaiian Luau and the Royal Hawaiian Golf Club.

The royalist strain runs strong in the islands. A Catholic school in Honolulu is named for St. Damien of Molokai, the Belgian priest who cared for the sick in a leprosy settlement and died of the disease. Its sports teams are not called the Servants of the Poor but, inexplicably, the Monarchs, with jersey colors of purple and gold.

As you might expect, there is a robust community of Hawaiian royalists, royal descendants and some competing pretenders to the lost throne. They proclaim their pedigrees and lineage on websites like crownofhawaii.com. Well-born Hawaiians celebrate their connections and ancestry with organizations such as the Kaahumanu Society, named for Kamehameha I’s wife.

The royal descendant who historians seem to agree is first in line for the throne, should a restoration occur, is Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, Liliuokalani’s great-grand-niece, who is in her 90s and frail after a stroke. There has been a bitter legal battle involving her estate, her (former) lawyer, and her companion, who in 2017 became her wife. The mainland tabloids have noted the controversy. Princess Abigail, a benefactor of Iolani Palace, is said to possess a considerable fortune, though she is also in the process of letting some of it go. The contents of her summer home in Punaluu, on Oahu — rare koa-wood furniture, exquisite shell jewelry and other regal artifacts — are being auctioned this month online.

A separate dispute involves a challenge to Princess Abigail’s claim to the throne by Owana Salazar, who also calls herself princess, and who in her everyday life is a Hawaiian steel guitar player. That issue, too, is unresolved, persisting — unlike in Kamehameha’s day — in sour but nonviolent disagreement.

To most people in the state — Hawaiians and residents of the islands who are not kanaka maoli — these battles royal are hardly the main problem. Far more urgent is the reality that more than 50 years of statehood, most of it under one-party, Democratic rule, have not led to redress for Hawaiians who were robbed of their kingdom. There has been no wholesale return of Hawaiian crown lands to the kanaka maoli, only promises and fitful attempts at restitution amid generations of wistful nostalgia and frustration. Meanwhile, the 50th state’s economic and political structures remain dominated by non-Hawaiians, including descendants of White missionaries, as they have since the 1893 overthrow.

Hawaiians suffer disproportionately from homelessness, poverty, poor health and other long aftereffects of colonial dispossession. But the islands remain a paradise for the few who can easily afford it. They include the lordly billionaires Larry Ellison of Oracle, who owns almost an entire island, Lanai, and Mark Zuckerberg, who has vast oceanfront acreage on Kauai, his own Sherwood Forest, which he works diligently to keep the peasantry away from.

It’s almost enough to make a peaceable Hawaii-born lower-case democrat like me want to grab a musket, throw out the usurpers and support the return of a kanaka to the royal throne.

As monarchies go, Hawaii’s wasn’t half bad. Kamehameha, after his last military victory, lost all warlike ambition. “He never fought another campaign,” the historian Gavan Daws wrote, “and one of his most famous decrees, Ke Kanawai Mamalahoe, kept his subjects safe from bloody and capricious death — ‘Let the old men, the old women, and the children sleep in safety by the roadside.’”

Nor did Hawaii’s monarchs aspire to be colonial overlords. They sent no plundering canoes or slave ships out into the vast Pacific. They stayed home, contending with jockeying imperial powers, pesky haoles (both missionary and military) and internal politics. Unlike their British counterparts, Hawaiians saw the sun set on their empire once every evening, between about 6 and 7.

