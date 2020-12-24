Everything seemed to be falling apart in 1970, mostly having to do with the war in Vietnam. A gulf had widened between Americans over what their country should stand for. But back then, politicians from both sides of the aisle could talk to one another, and as hard as it is to imagine today, nothing brought Republicans and Democrats together like the environment. In December, the Nixon administration was going gangbusters: Earlier in the year, the president had planted a tree at the White House to celebrate the first Earth Day. On Dec. 2, the Environmental Protection Agency came into existence, and on Dec. 31, the president signed the Clean Air Act. In every sense, the atmosphere was improving.

Liberals prefer to recall the dark deeds that led to Watergate, and Republicans have trouble remembering the word “environment” at all, but Richard Nixon’s commitment was genuine. The atlas’s dedication page, which he signed, promised that the book would stir “a better understanding of our environment and man’s impact on it.” The maps told that story, with attention to both the natural realm and the ways generations of Americans had acted upon it, delineating the subtle connections that tied Americans together, from electricity to energy to the shared experience of voting.

The atlas was a great federal achievement, when that was still a point of honor — 84 agencies, led by the Interior Department, contributed. Only 15,000 copies were printed, but they found their way into school libraries and made a difference. They remain a boon for historians, teasing out subtleties of the nation that existed in 1970 and the one that was coming into being. Perhaps today, in another divided time, the simple act of looking at these gorgeous maps can bring us back onto the same page. The gallery here is a sampling; the entire atlas is at the Library of Congress website.

Near the beginning of the atlas is this relief map, with only faint state boundaries, conveying the full magnificence of the land itself. “Elevation tints” indicate the heights of hills and mountains, almost as if they are growing out of the pages, and rivers and ranges gambol happily across state borders, reaffirming that this remains a single land, indifferent to the political battle lines we impose on it.

Maps illustrating minerals in ground and surface water and “water impurities” use bright yellows and purples, greens and blues to show the degree to which chemicals and minerals of various kinds were flowing in America’s rivers. Clearly, the cartographers were aware of the seismic impact of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” published in 1962, which described the poisoning of rivers with pesticides and the silence that followed when birds died as result.

After a section on wind flow, the atlas veers back toward environmentalism, with charts showing emissions of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, especially over the cities where car traffic was the greatest, along the major transportation corridors of the Northeast and in California. In Los Angeles, the map’s symbols — circles — seem to hang like smog itself, conveying just how hard it was becoming to breathe in urban America. The Clean Air Act proved that it was possible to push back.

Quite a few of the maps suggest trouble coming to regions that would ignore the patterns of nature. The top map here, for example, describes hurricane patterns, showing the vulnerability of the Southeast to the rage of oceans and winds. That danger would only increase as sea levels began to rise in the decades that followed.

Some maps radiate certainty that nature will always offer Americans the resources they need. This double-page spread reveals the “organic fuels” that provide so much energy for so many, including oil fields in Texas and Oklahoma (implausibly colored green), and gas fields in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia (aqua). For most, it was not yet understood that the burning of these fuels would lead to changes in the Earth’s climate, even more serious than the air pollution shown on other maps.

The atlas also captures economic and social history, making it valuable for political thinkers. Here, a chirpy palette of yellows and greens conceals a story of industrial decline, as factories began to slow down in the Northeast and the Ohio Valley. West Virginia and southern Ohio are beginning to turn light blue — a sign, according to the map’s index, of disappearing jobs. In the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, as manufacturing jobs vanished in the Midwest, Republicans would make serious inroads into what had been safely Democratic areas.

This map illustrates “Leading Religious Denominations.” Although the data comes from 1950, 20 years before the atlas was published, it confirms strong cultural conservatism in the Deep South and Texas (where swaths of red show Southern Baptists) and in the Upper Midwest (where yellow stretches indicate Lutherans). Those regions — the heart of Nixon’s “silent majority” — were unlikely to embrace fashionable new ideas without considerable persuasion.

A map of telecasting shows a nation that still had some distance to go for full coverage, long after the popular embrace of TV in the 1950s. While the three networks — CBS, NBC and ABC — were well-represented in most markets, local coverage was more of a hodgepodge, and large stretches of the West are blank, without nearby stations. The spread of cable television and the Internet would fill in these information deserts, in ways that would change our politics forever.