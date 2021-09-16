As Thubron’s many fans know, the author is an intrepid traveler, a shrewd observer and a lyrical guide, introducing the reader to places he visits and people he meets along the way. In “The Amur River: Between Russia and China,” Thubron covers almost 2,000 miles, much of it along the border between these two powers at a time of a rapid and tense reconfiguration of global geopolitics. It is a difficult and lonely expedition — made more challenging by a fall from a horse early in the trip that leaves him doubled up in pain but determined to go on. Only later, he reveals, did he discover that he had broken two ribs and a bone in his ankle after his plimsolls got stuck in the stirrups.