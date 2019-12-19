Yet Thompson embraced black culture as the basis for his art, inspired by the open-ended, improvisational example of jazz and the work of the late jazz critic and writer Albert Murray, who became his mentor. He also shed his Christianity and became a believer in “the possibility of everything” — a world without preconceived limits on the imagination. “And then,” he writes, “came the election of Donald Trump.” What was a self-proclaimed individualist to do when the jazz metaphor for America showed its profound limits? “What It Is” chronicles Thompson’s search for an answer.

In the face of his profound personal crisis, Thompson reached out to his Facebook friends and asked them to set up conversations with “people I didn’t already know” — including those who voted for Trump. He freely confesses to the “unscientific” nature of his inquiry. He succeeded in meeting only two Trump voters in person and talking to one on the phone, all of them older white men. Two others angrily dismissed his inquiries. What the conversations elicit is exactly what racial liberals would expect. His interviewees proudly announce that they are colorblind. Nonetheless, one former state police officer describes black people as profoundly different, in some foundational way, from presumably normal Americans like himself. Black people “walk differently” than whites, he argues, and “they have all their jibber jabber jive and stuff that they talk.” His Trump-voter interviewees’ main error is not their racism, Thompson argues, but rather their simple indifference to the status of black people in America.

But, Thompson concludes, with his penchant for self-examination, we are all indifferent to others in one way or another, a point he illustrates with the story of his failed effort to mentor a black neighborhood youth named Jamal. Thompson leaves us unsettled at this point. Should we all accept the fact of indifference and move on? That would seem an unsatisfying response to the racial crisis of our times.

Thompson also interviews a small number of people of color, including a South Bronx advocate who helps poor families negotiate New York’s school bureaucracy, and the founder of the National African American Gun Association. Thompson’s real agenda, however, does not concern the interviewees. Rather, it concerns what these interviews force him to conclude about himself and his assertedly individualistic worldview.

Thompson invokes blues music as a metaphor for his inquiry into American culture, as have many writers before him. In his case, he cites Murray’s description of the blues as “accepting the difficult, disappointing, chaotic, absurd, which is to say the farcical or existential facts of life.” This seems to be as good a metaphor as any for life in Trump’s America. He is also inspired by Joan Didion’s new journalism, with its emphasis on an unvarnished examination of the writer herself as well as the subject of the writing. What Thompson finds through such an examination is contradiction. Take rootedness, for example. Thompson’s roots in the all-black neighborhoods and culture of Washington in the 1970s are so deep that he still imagines gazing out the window of his childhood home on nights when he cannot sleep. But he must acknowledge that it is also rootedness — in the advantages that their whiteness gives them — that leads his Trump-voter interviewees to such profound ignorance on matters of race. He recommends clear-eyed analysis, without preconditions, as a response to our present racial circumstances, but “rootedness, such a basic human necessity, can have a distorting effect on what one sees.” And what Thompson sees after talking to Trump voters is himself, and the unavoidable distortions of reality prompted by his own rootedness — and that of each of us.

Yet individualism, the other side of that dyad, will not leave Thompson at peace either. He sometimes celebrates his individualism using stereotypical descriptions of African Americans who do not share his views, such as his curt dismissal of his more race-identified black college classmates as acting out psychological black-nationalist fantasies prompted by their integrated upbringings. At such times, he seems to be channeling some of the 1980s- and ’90s-era culture wars of his mentors, Murray and Stanley Crouch. Yet, when he confronts the contradictions of race in present-day America, Thompson’s individualism can lead him to moments of profound descriptive beauty, such as his too-brief recounting of his conversation about firearms and racial identity with the founder of the black gun owners group, and his decision, with which he ends the book, to go to a gun range and do some shooting. He imagines himself carrying a gun in defense of his race. It’s a fantasy experience, full of contradictions and in many ways simply absurd. But that’s also true, Thompson seems to be saying, of so much of the ways we imagine race in America.

What It Is

Race, Family, and One Thinking Black Man's Blues

By Clifford Thompson

Other Press.

163 pp. $19.99

