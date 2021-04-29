Cohn’s enormous cast of Democratic and Republican politicians in the White House and Congress, his parade of lobbyists and policy experts were for me a kind of old-home week. But I wonder whether some readers might feel a bit overwhelmed, as each actor in the running drama is introduced with a neat two- or three-paragraph backdrop, synopsizing the basis for their perspective. Many of these characters appear only once or twice in the 334 pages of text. Even for those who recur, Cohn shows us their actions far more than the meaning for them of the events in which they are players. Only nine pages from the book’s end do we learn that the author interviewed Obama last year in his post-presidential office near Georgetown and “asked about his state of mind at key points in his career and the Affordable Care Act’s lifetime.” Obama told Cohn he regarded this law, so identified with his presidency, as “a politically viable starter home from which you could then build.” The “starter home” metaphor also appeared in a speech Obama gave in Miami weeks before the 2016 election that brought Donald Trump to the White House. Though not original to Cohn’s interview, the characterization provides a window onto the mind-set of the 44th president. It would have been nice if the story offered more such interior views across its pages.