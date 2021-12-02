Few people are as well positioned to write an exposé of the former president as Johnston, who has reported on Trump since he began covering the Atlantic City casino industry in the 1980s. “The Big Cheat” is a guided tour of the Trump circus in 18 colorful vignettes. There are the ways the first family used the White House to enrich themselves, from the Old Post Office hotel in D.C. where foreign leaders made sure the president knew they were paying handsomely for their rooms, to the Trump Organization’s overseas projects that were greenlighted by favor-seeking governments, to the hundreds of millions of dollars that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made while serving as administration officials. There are the motley hangers-on, like Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who spent her time in office promoting her family’s shipping business, and relatively minor players such as Brian Kolfage, who was indicted on charges that he pocketed money he had raised to “build the wall.” And there are the Trump administration policies that abandoned his campaign promises and sold out the working people he claimed to represent in favor of the wealthy and large corporations.