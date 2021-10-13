His work is significant in all these ways. Nonetheless, as someone who has lived to tell the tale of a violent antisemitic attack — I was among the 100-some people taken hostage by an armed group of Hanafi Muslims for close to 40 hours on March 7, 1977, in Washington’s B’nai Brith Building, where I worked — I wanted Oppenheimer to dig deeper into the psychological impact and the enduring ache that trauma leaves behind. To this day, for instance, I suffer from nightmares and am triggered, no surprise, by reports of antisemitic attacks such as the one at Tree of Life. Perhaps more important, the fact that so few people today seem to recall the Washington siege underscores the short memory and large blind spot, before this latest wake-up call, so many American Jews maintained to the presence of antisemitism in our country. I wish Oppenheimer had more fully explored why, despite so many repeated reminders, too many still forget.