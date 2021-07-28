In Bratton’s dour view, activists in the movement for Black lives don’t appreciate the “long, complicated and sensitive arguments” about the causes of racial disparities in criminal justice, because “if you are Black, you see this through the prism of oppression.” But it’s Bratton himself who displays an almost willful ignorance of context, as in his qualified defense of the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk practice, which a federal judge found to be racially discriminatory. Bratton concedes that under his predecessor the practice “had been taken too far,” but he maintains that it “was not based on race.” His sympathetic rejoinder is: “We were accused of targeting minorities, specifically instructing the NYPD to go after Black and brown people. That’s nonsense. We targeted criminals.” Never mind that of the more than 4 million people who were stopped between 2004 and 2012 — the vast majority Black and Latino — nearly 90 percent were not arrested for any crime.