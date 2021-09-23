One of the central characters in Merriman’s book is Joachim Rudolph, an engineering student who had managed to escape earlier during the building of the wall; he slipped from East to West with some friends during the sliver of time between the laying of the concrete and the raising of the barbed wire. At his university Rudolph met two Italians, Luigi “Gigi” Spina and Domenico “Mimmo” Sesta, who set out to free friends in East Berlin. Their imaginative concept was to dig a tunnel not from East to West, “as the border guards might predict,” but rather from West to East. Rudolph was from the East and knew the landscape; he was an engineer who understood construction, and his wartime experience and the murder of his father by the Russians gave him a special commitment to a successful getaway. At one point, Rudolph rigged a secure communications system beneath the tunnel sophisticated enough to evade the East German secret police, the Stasi, who were experts in eavesdropping. Using two World War II U.S. Army telephones, workers digging the tunnel were able to communicate with others back at the starting point.