Sarah Carr is the editor of the Teacher Project, an education reporting fellowship at Columbia Journalism School, and the author of “Hope Against Hope,” which tells the story of New Orleans schools.

A dozen years ago, migrant workers in the “winter tomato capital” of Immokalee, Fla., arrived for work around 7 a.m. but had to wait up to four hours, unpaid, for the sun to dry the plants before they could start picking and start getting paid. For many, the goal was to earn $60 a day, which meant picking 4,800 pounds of tomatoes in the blistering sun without any breaks or shade. As Steven Greenhouse writes in his new book, “Beaten Down, Worked Up,” crew leaders regularly cheated pickers out of $10 or $15 of their wages or withheld pay altogether. “When workers complained, the crew leaders sometimes beat them or fired them,” Greenhouse writes. “Female workers had it worst of all. Crew leaders frequently groped them or demanded sex if women wanted to keep their jobs.”

The troubles in the tomato fields of Florida reflect worker conditions in America at the extreme, Greenhouse suggests. But millions of workers generally face dire circumstances. Despite holding regular paying jobs, many are consigned to poverty. In “Beaten Down, Worked Up,” Greenhouse tells the history of the labor movement through the 20th century to today. He recounts some of labor’s greatest successes, such as a 1950 agreement between the United Auto Workers and General Motors that expanded provisions for pensions and health care nationally, and he resurrects some of labor’s greatest failures, such as air-traffic controllers’ unsuccessful strike in 1981, which emboldened a much harder line against unions.

Each success story highlights the leaders and strategies behind the breakthrough. Greenhouse takes us through Walter Reu­ther’s maverick negotiation of the 1950 automakers’ agreement, the “Treaty of Detroit”; Labor Secretary Frances Perkins’s skilled backing of the most labor-friendly portions of the New Deal, including unemployment benefits and the first minimum-wage and overtime laws; and an ingenious 21st-century campaign by Haitian and American organizers to improve conditions for the tomato pickers in Immokalee by pressuring some of the largest tomato purchasers (Taco Bell and McDonald’s) to in turn pressure recalcitrant tomato growers to provide better working conditions.

Greenhouse clearly links strong unions to worker well-being. But his book is no paean to unions, which he holds partially responsible for the labor movement’s setbacks. In the case of the air-traffic controllers, for instance, he shows how the union bargaining team’s inexperience and unrelenting militancy crippled not only their cause but the larger ambitions of the labor movement. And more broadly, he faults some union leaders for their lack of inclusivity — of women and people of color — and their disinterest in organizing nonfactory workers in underpaid service jobs, such as restaurant cooks and waiters, department store clerks, and supermarket cashiers. Greenhouse also suggests that some unions aren’t quick enough to remove ineffective bosses. “Too many labor leaders remain in office for a decade or two, even when their unions are shrinking,” he writes.

Greenhouse, the author of “The Big Squeeze: Tough Times for the American Worker” (2008), covered labor for nearly 20 years at the New York Times. In “Beaten Down, Worked Up,” he shows the complexities confronting unions in the modern economy. He delves into the Fight for $15, a broad-based campaign backed by the Service Employees International Union to raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers and allow them to unionize. The effort, which has been more successful in persuading city and state officials to raise the minimum wage than in unionizing workers, prompted the SEIU to rethink its strategies and goals. A debate “raged within the SEIU about whether the union should continue spending tens of millions of dollars to help fast-food workers who weren’t SEIU members and might never be unionized,” Greenhouse writes.



“Beaten Down, Worked Up,” by Steven Greenhouse (Knopf)

He notes that the old model of savvy organizer underdogs going up against CEO Goliaths has crumbled in the new corporate environment. “A profound change in American capitalism — its swing from managerial capitalism to investor capitalism … has undercut workers and unions alike,” he writes. “Now corporate executives [come] under fierce pressure to focus on maximizing profits and share price.” The result is that worker advocates must fight on multiple levels: They must push for increased minimum wages, revised campaign finance laws to help labor-friendly politicians get elected, and the creation of technology platforms for workers to connect and collaborate in situations where unionization isn’t feasible or realistic.

The organizers who led the campaign to improve conditions for the Immokalee tomato pickers in the early 2000s adapted their strategy to the new world of the investor-dominant corporation. They waged war not only against the fast-food giants but also against Goldman Sachs, a private-equity investor in Burger King. In a similar strategy, workers laid off by Toys R Us protested last year at state pension board meetings, encouraging the funds to divest from the private-equity companies whose mismanagement had contributed to the chain’s demise. The workers were laid off without severance, while top executives split a bonus of about $20 million. The pressure prompted the equity companies to create a $20 million hardship fund for the workers.

Greenhouse raises the proposition that the wealthy ought to support disenfranchised workers like the Immokalee tomato pickers, whose situation has improved significantly. “Donating to workers groups might be a more effective way to lift thousands of low-income or moderate-income families than, say, donating to a charter school,” he writes.

We certainly need a national movement around disenfranchised workers that, like education reform, has the potential to transcend party, class and generational lines. “Beaten Down, Worked Up” goes a long way toward explaining where the labor movement has been and where it needs to go. It’s an invaluable read for anyone interested in understanding one of the more shameful aspects of America’s status quo: the persistence of a working poor who, for the most part, work far harder than the rest of us yet live in a state of perpetual economic uncertainty, if not outright destitution.