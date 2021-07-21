Unlike the opium poppy, coffee and tea plants do not press Pollan into service as a propagator. They hardly need to; they have already achieved world domination. Indeed, so firm is their grip on humanity that Pollan’s quest in the caffeine chapter is simply to avoid the omnipresent drug. He wants to experience “doing” caffeine with fresh eyes and no built-up tolerance — a challenge when he (like everyone else) is already “on” caffeine all the time. Withdrawing from caffeine, Pollan faces a crisis of confidence: Can he write the chapter? Is it even worth writing? Is anything worth doing at all? He eventually makes it through withdrawal and writes with characteristic beauty about the intense coffee “trip” he takes when he falls off the wagon. Also characteristically, he spies deeper significance in his experience of decaffeinated apathy. Perhaps, he thinks, it supports the theory that Europe’s switch from the sodden magical thinking of alcohol to the bright, eager rationalism of coffee powered the 17th-century revolutions of Enlightenment, imperialism and capitalism (and, of course, led to the coffee plant’s own extraordinary global triumph, driven by the dedicated service of an intelligent and extremely industrious primate).