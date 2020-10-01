While calamitous, the storms are, sadly, routine. “Hurricanes have been churning up ocean waters and slamming into land for all of recorded history,” historian Eric Jay Dolin writes in “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” They have killed about 30,000 people since the late 19th century in the United States and since 1980 “have accounted for roughly 50 percent of the cost of all [U.S.] natural disasters that exceeded $1 billion in damage,” according to Dolin. Hurricanes, he concludes, are “an integral, inevitable, and painful part of the American experience.” The storms force us “to confront thorny questions of how we can learn to survive and adapt to the continued barrage.”

The violent weather systems wreaked havoc on early explorers. When Christopher Columbus reached the New World in 1492, “he, like all Europeans,” Dolin writes, “knew nothing about hurricanes.” His ships faced difficult weather in the Caribbean on subsequent trips — either fierce storms or hurricanes. On another voyage, he encountered a hurricane that “struck with awesome fury,” Dolin reports. “Mountainous waves battered the ships, whipping winds shredded their sails, masts splintered, and twenty-four of the ships sank.”

The colonists, the author writes, developed a “mortal fear of hurricanes” and “fervently prayed that they would stay away.” But prayer couldn’t control the onslaught. The Great Colonial Hurricane of 1635 crushed Plymouth and the Massachusetts Bay colonies, “leveling hundreds of thousands of trees, turning numerous houses into kindling, driving ships from their anchors, and killing many people, including eight Indians on the edge of Narragansett Bay.” In contrast, the Treasure Fleet Hurricane of 1715 “is notable less for the direct damage it caused than for its impact on the course of piracy in America.” The storm sent a fleet of ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry to the bottom of the sea. Dolin writes that the thought of all those valuables “carpeting the ocean floor fed thousands of fantasies and led to a rush of mariners sailing to the Florida coast to recover some of the booty.”

Dolin provides a fascinating and heart-wrenching account of one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history: the hurricane that hit Galveston, Tex., on Sept. 8, 1900. Galveston meteorologist Isaac Cline sent out updates “every two hours on the worsening conditions.” Worried about his pregnant wife, Cora, and three daughters, he “struggled 2 miles through waist-deep water to get to his home.” His house succumbed to the raging waters, and with the help of his brother Joseph, Cline saved his young daughters. But Cora and their unborn baby perished.

About three miles from downtown Galveston, 93 children lived at St. Mary’s Orphanage with 10 nuns, including Sister M. Camillus Tracy, the mother superior. When the water began rising, Sister Camillus herded everyone into the chapel, where the sisters “took a clothesline from outside, cut it into short sections, and tied groups of six or eight of the younger children together by their wrists.” Sister Camillus sang hymns to keep everyone calm. Then “the boys’ dormitory collapsed in a heap, swallowed by the angry waters,” Dolin writes. The orphanage was leveled; only three children survived. A man later walking along a beach discovered seven children and a nun buried in the sand. Having connected everyone with a rope, the well-meaning nuns had created a device that “only served to drag them all down with the wreckage to their death.”

Almost four decades later, the Great Hurricane of 1938 smashed into Long Island and parts of New England, destroying vast amounts of private property, including the summer home of actress Katharine Hepburn in the Fenwick area of Old Saybrook, Conn. As the wind whipped and the water rose, Hepburn and several others at her house fled to higher ground. “Looking back,” she recalled, “we saw the house slowly turn around, sail off to the northeast and start down the brook which fed the swamp-lagoon. It just sailed away — easy as pie.”

Four massive hurricanes and one tropical storm struck in 1954 and 1955 on the East Coast. Hurricane Hazel, “the most devastating hurricane of the 1954 season,” made landfall with winds of about 135 mph and ripped through North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., Pennsylvania and New York and into Canada. It caused $281 million in damage and killed 94 people in the United States. In Canada, “the toll was $100 million, and eighty-one dead.”

Dolin also takes readers through more recent examples such as Hurricanes Irma and Katrina, noting that “the suffering and misery in New Orleans and the surrounding parishes [were] almost unimaginable.” As many readers will undoubtedly recall, “the response of local, state, and federal governments to [Katrina] and its immediate aftermath was . . . severely lacking,” Dolin writes. The loss of jobs and homes due to the storm caused residents to watch “their livelihoods literally blown away or drowned into oblivion.”

The outlook is far from promising. Dolin observes that “a growing number of studies have found strong evidence linking global warming to increased precipitation during storms, including hurricanes.” Warmer oceans, “which provide more heat energy to fuel hurricanes,” will make the winds more powerful and, in turn, future hurricanes more destructive. Following the science, Dolin soberly concludes: “Hurricanes of the future will most likely be worse than those of the past.”

A Furious Sky

The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes

By Eric Jay Dolin