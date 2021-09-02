“Kin” follows Rodenberg through early adulthood and a failed stint at Berea College, where she struggled to fit in, and into her first marriage, to a man she hardly knew. Through it all, she writes about her difficult childhood with a sense of grace and generosity that keeps this book from being too painful to read. Her father emerges as an ambivalent figure who alternated between affection and abuse. He drifted into periods of extreme religiosity, during which his scrutiny of Shawna’s behavior, particularly as a teenager, intensified. Despite his frequent rages, he was obsessed with achieving a better life for his family, and he eventually managed to settle into a stable job with the local fire department. “Every time someone threw him a rope, he clung to it and pulled us a little further out of the quicksand he was born into,” Rodenberg writes. But where her father was unpredictable, her mother was a constant refuge, “a quiet ravine, a hidden planetary shadow, the cool, dark corner of a barn. She was the only place I could hide.”