Except this was more than four years into Trump’s political life — enough time that Wolff himself had written two other books about the man’s time in office, each of them detailing an unhinged narcissist surrounded by cynics and lunatics. Trump did not slowly turn up the heat on anyone. He was, and has always been, on full blast. Who would voluntarily work for such a person? Perhaps there’s some leeway to be offered those career civil servants or reasonable Republicans who believed they were doing their civic duty in trying to keep the president from going too far off the rails. But that justification by definition can’t extend to trying to get the man reelected. And yet Wolff largely absolves, or at least doesn’t indict, the great many Trump White House and campaign staffers who knowingly imperiled the nation by catering to the whims of an unfit leader and who took steps — if often amusing and idiotic ones — to enable him and keep him in power. That Wolff’s most relied-upon and trusted sources are either alarmingly stupid or unforgivably evil is not a logical conclusion he wants to address.