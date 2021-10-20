For anyone who isn’t steeped in film history, Haygood provides a valuable service by recalling the few movies made by White producers and directors in the pre-civil rights era that dealt seriously with race issues. Notable among those are the 1934 and 1959 film adaptations of the Fannie Hurst novel “Imitation of Life,” a story about a light-skinned Black woman who “passes” for White. But mostly, this period of total White control of Hollywood is remembered for perpetuating ugly stereotypes and humiliating potential Black stars. Hattie McDaniel may have been the first Black performer to win a supporting actress Oscar, for her role as Scarlett O’Hara’s maid in the 1939 film version of “Gone With the Wind.” But when McDaniel “played the role of Mammy to the hilt,” Haygood writes, she took “a vaunted position in extending a stereotypical and painful image of Blacks on-screen” — and ended her career playing the same tired maid role in the radio and TV series “Beulah.” Dorothy Dandridge, touted by the White film world as a stunning star in the making after her sultry turn in the 1954 film “Carmen Jones,” 11 years later was found naked on the bathroom floor of her L.A. home, dead of a pill overdose at the age of 42. Of the Black stars who gained any kind of success in the mainstream movie business before the 1950s, only Lena Horne seems to have emerged with her head held high, by maintaining her distinguished singing career and the steely pride that, as Haygood recalls, once led her to bash an ashtray over the head of drunken White diner who called her the n-word at a Polynesian restaurant in Beverly Hills.