Feminism itself — or what we understand it to be, at least, in the West — is similarly heavy with historical habits. These habits, particularly as they pertain to race and power, are the focus of a passionate and provocative new book from Pakistani American writer and activist Rafia Zakaria. In “Against White Feminism” — which reads like a series of extended, interconnected essays — what Zakaria is after “is not an elimination of white women from feminism; it is an elimination of ‘whiteness’ from feminism, in the sense that whiteness has been synonymous with domination and with exploitation.” In other words, “Against White Feminism” is primarily concerned with inherited structures of power and what Zakaria sees as the “division between the women who write and speak feminism and the women who live it; the women who have voice versus the women who have experience; the ones who make the theories and policies, and the ones who bear scars and sutures from the fight.”