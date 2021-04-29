Stewart’s recapitulation of the War for Independence and debates over the Constitution is unremarkable, and some of his speculations should raise eyebrows. When Washington is bypassed in committee assignments at the Continental Congress, we are meant to accept that the decision to favor brainier men “might seem like a snub, but it played to Washington’s strengths.” In what way? Attendance at private dinners where he could strut his “dignified yet relaxed manner.” Similarly stretching the rules of history writing, Stewart has his hero gauging how the other colonies’ best and brightest looked upon him: “He might have imagined himself as a leader among them. . . . He could see that he was taken seriously.” More hyperbole, over two paragraphs: “Washington’s public career would become an excruciating balancing act. . . . Revolutions are combustible things. . . . He had captured the holy grail for public actors. . . . It was magic.”