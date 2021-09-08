It is remarkable to see Kennedy’s changed opinion on matters of race — but it’s not surprising. The deflated optimism on display in “Say It Loud” has, unfortunately, become somewhat of a commiseration for many Black leaders who spend decades trying to avoid succumbing to racial pessimism because they would like to see a better America. Recall, for example, the minister Henry McNeal Turner, who pointed to the American flag and declared to newly freed people in 1866 that “we can claim the protection of the Stars and Stripes.” By 1906, Turner had switched gears: “I used to love what I thought was the grand old flag, and sing with ecstasy about the Stars and Stripes, but to the Negro in this country the American flag is a dirty and contemptible rag. Not a star in it can the colored man claim.” Or consider the Black psychologist Kenneth Clark, who provided pivotal testimony about the harmful effects of segregated schools in Brown v. Board of Education. Years after the opinion, he wrote in his remorseful memoir: “Reluctantly, I am forced to face the likely possibility that the United States will never rid itself of racism and reach true integration. . . . I am forced to recognize that my life has, in fact, been a series of glorious defeats.”