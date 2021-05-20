Simard organized her work in a way similar to how she describes a well-functioning forest. She sought help from her kin — sister, brother, parents, husband, daughter, nieces and a lifelong best friend, Jean. Theirs was not an easy job. Most of Simard’s experiments took place in “the bush” of western Canada. Simard and her comrades faced hordes of mosquitoes, cold rain, wolves and prowling grizzlies. Some hazards were man-made. To trace the exchange of carbon through soil fungal networks, she gassed saplings with radioactive carbon. Reproducing standard forestry practices, she and her sister, Robyn, doused birch and alder “weeds” with toxic 2,4-D and glyphosate. Later, they noticed that their masks lacked filters. She used a neutron source to measure water in soils. One day the housing tube’s locking mechanism failed and the cable did not retract. Body-penetrating neutrons flew around Simard and her sister. Back in the lab, Simard used protective gear while chopping up saplings containing radioactive carbon. Later she realized that her mask had gaps and she may have been breathing in radioactive dust. “How dangerous was this?” she asks in her memoir. That question resonated later when Simard, in her 40s, was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer.