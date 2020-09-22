President Trump derided Weissmann and the other members of Mueller’s team as “angry Democrats” who were always out to get him as they investigated Russian election interference in 2016, and whether Trump sought to obstruct that investigation. At first, Weissmann seems to take the insult in stride, wearing an Angry Democrat #1 baseball cap in the office. But, like so many of Trump’s targets, the anger eventually becomes all too real.

Weissmann is not the first to offer a first-person account of Mueller’s work — that distinction goes to former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was bounced off the team two months into the job in 2017 and whose memoir, “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” came out Sept. 8. But Weissmann stayed on the job from start to finish, and “Where Law Ends” burns like an old-fashioned 150-watt bulb, delivering light and heat in equal measure.

The title is borrowed from a phrase carved in stone at the Justice Department headquarters, the other half of which reads, “tyranny begins.” In case that’s too subtle, Weissmann spells it out. “The president was abusing his power, obstructing our investigation, and corroding the rule of law,” he writes. “There is no other way to put it: Our country is now faced with the problem of a lawless White House.”

From the start of the special counsel investigation in May 2017, Mueller insisted that his people not speak to the outside world, repeatedly telling them that if they tried to live by the press, they would die by the press. Keeping with that spirit, the office space was a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), so secure that it can hold classified information.

Along the way, Mueller’s team spoke only through the indictments filed against dozens of defendants and at the end in a brick of a final report that was enlightening, analytical and almost uniquely ill-suited to alter the current political landscape. When it came to the most important question, whether the president broke the law, the report presented a riddle worthy of the Oracle of Delphi, stating that if Mueller’s team could exonerate him, it would, but that it chose not to do so.

Because of long-standing Justice Department policy, Mueller and others on the team thought they simply could not accuse the president of a crime, even obliquely. Weissmann argues that the flawed policy fueled a host of decisions that led the team to write a report that attempted, unsuccessfully, to serve two masters — senior Justice Department lawyers on the one hand, and the public on the other.

Weissmann’s fury about this outcome has many targets: Attorney General William P. Barr for what he considers gross misrepresentations of Mueller’s work, Trump for a perceived wanton disregard for the law, and even some of Weissmann’s own Justice Department colleagues who fell short in his eyes. Weissmann carries the anger of someone who believed in the mission and the man who led it, but is profoundly disappointed by the outcome.

A longtime federal prosecutor, Weissmann was a Fulbright scholar who prosecuted some of the dumbest criminals of the 1990s, including the fratricidal killers of the Colombo crime family, and some of the smartest, such as Enron executives. Long before he pursued Trump’s inner circle, the public portrait of Weissmann was of a man so obsessed with flipping witnesses to win cases that he was not just willing but eager to destroy lives along the way. The caricature ignores that aggression in federal prosecutors is a feature, not a bug, and what sets Weissmann apart from many of his peers is not his intensity but his willingness to criticize colleagues he finds lacking in that regard.

And he doles out plenty of criticism. The most interesting judgment rendered in “Where Law Ends” is that Mueller’s effectiveness was inexorably diminished by the ever-present threat of Trump firing them all. The fear of being shut down at any moment led the team to be less aggressive on a number of fronts, including issuing a subpoena for the president, seeking answers from the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and speaking bluntly in court documents, Weissmann argues. That was a fatal miscalculation that over time led the team into a kind of legal cul-de-sac on the question of whether the president obstructed justice.

A devoted Mueller deputy long before the special counsel days, Weissmann treads lightly when it comes to the Great Man himself, noting that his boss’s “diffidence” worked well at the FBI but was “not ideal” for a special counsel. He is far more pointed in discussing one of Mueller’s other senior deputies, Aaron Zebley, who according to Weissmann was forever trying to rein in the aggressive impulses of others on the team.

“Repeatedly during our twenty-two months in operation, we would reach some critical juncture in our investigation only to have Aaron say that we could not take a particular action because it risked aggravating the president beyond some undefined breaking point: that it might either upset our endless negotiations with the Justice Department and the White House as to whether and under what conditions the president would sit for an interview with our office, or anger him to such an extent that he’d lash out and fire us,” Weissmann writes.

Disconcertingly, Weissmann’s central metaphor for this debate inside the Mueller team is from the Civil War. He compares Zebley to Gen. George McClellan, who was famously demoted by President Abraham Lincoln for his timidity, while Weissmann and others are like Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, the commander whose aggressive choices ultimately led to victory.

Yet Weissmann was one of the most important senior officers under Mueller’s command. It was Weissmann, not Zebley, whose job was to investigate, prosecute and try to “flip” Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Manafort, some thought, held the key to understanding Trump’s possible connections with Russia, because the longtime political consultant had spent years working for Ukrainian politicians backed by powerful Russian interests.

Ultimately, Manafort pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate, but he told so many lies to investigators that he proved useless to answering the key questions about possible collusion with Russia. Weissmann is convinced that Manafort never came on board because Trump kept dangling the possibility of a pardon, and because, Weissmann hypothesizes, Manafort was afraid to admit that he skimmed pro-Trump money for his own ends (Manafort has not been charged with doing so).

He also contends that part of the reason Mueller never found a critical mass of evidence against the president is because he was reluctant to scour Trump’s financial history for misdeeds and links to Russia.

“The inability to chase down all financial leads, or to examine all crimes, gnawed at me, and still does,” Weissmann writes, listing a host of unresolved questions that still linger. “Our investigation and report do not resolve those issues once and for all. But we, as a country, are entitled not to have to wonder what the facts would have revealed. That was the point of the special counsel all along.”

So what is a frustrated ex-prosecutor to do? Weissmann proposes that in the future, Congress and the nation’s top intelligence official should have the authority to appoint a special counsel, to move such work out from under the president’s thumb.

Weissmann appears to believe that, after all the trials of the Mueller investigation, stronger checks and balances in government can be achieved by giving politicians and intelligence officials more authority over criminal investigations. Perhaps life inside a SCIF is more comforting than the rest of us realize, because Weissmann never grapples with why it might be that so many acts by Trump & Co. that he finds outrageous and damning are forgiven or forgotten by a significant portion of the country, or whether the criminal justice system is an effective tool against the perceived moral bankruptcy of a president. Weissmann deems Trump’s pardon power an instrument of corruption, but what should we make of the willingness of such a large portion of the electorate, and their chosen representatives, to pardon the president for using such instruments? If Mueller had done what Weissmann wanted — fought for a subpoena, accused the president of obstruction, sought Trump’s tax records — is there really much reason to think the legislative and judicial branches would have backed such moves? Or would they, as Mueller feared, have failed, and in so doing left all the future special counsels far weaker? Overconfidence can be its own form of incompetence.

After years of silence from Mueller’s cloister, capped by a final report so dense with legal analysis that even Weissmann found it unsatisfying, “Where Law Ends” is a gift — a clarifying piece of history, wrapped up in our era’s boundless anger and suspicion.​

Where Law Ends

Inside the Mueller Investigation

By Andrew Weissmann