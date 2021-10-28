Much of the book tells the stories of individual patients with PICS, each more wrenching than the last. Sarah Beth Miller, an engineer at AT&T whose life was humming along until 2002 when she suddenly became critically ill. She was raced to the ICU and placed on life support, attached to a ventilator and sedated. She spent more than five weeks in the ICU, where she fluctuated between coma, delirium, hallucination, fear and confusion. When she finally returned to work, she turned on her computer and although she was recognized as an expert in complicated engineering concepts, she could barely remember what her job was. A brain scan showed such deterioration that the neuroradiologist said it looked like the MRI of a demented 85-year-old. Sarah Beth was 52.