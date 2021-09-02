Lehrer also turns his attention to education, but his argument here seems too narrowly focused. He sets out to show how students make great academic gains when they are taught using a strategy that puts the onus on them to figure out what they need to learn, to explore problems and to develop their own questions to pursue knowledge — in essence, to embrace mystery instead of simply being spoon-fed information. An entire chapter focuses on one charter school system, the Noble Network, with a reputation for turning out high-performing students. Lehrer shrugs off criticism the schools have received for their controversial disciplinary measures by saying that the Noble Network was named the best charter school system in America by the Broad Foundation — a foundation that is a major donor to charter schools. Lehrer does not mention that Michael Milkie, the Noble Network’s founder, recently resigned because of a pattern of “inappropriate behavior with alumni” or that Noble kicked off last school year with a virtual town hall in which leaders apologized for past actions that they said hurt Black students, including punitive discipline policies. To hold up this charter school system as a model of what is possible in education — not looking at any other schools — seems problematic.