The company didn’t stop there. At 12:53 a.m. on May 29, as Minneapolis was rocked by protests over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police, Trump tweeted that demonstrators should be shot. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he wrote. “Thank you!”

Critics have long pointed out that Trump’s glorification of violence in his social media posts goes against the social media companies’ own user policies. And again for the first time, Twitter did something about it: The company added a warning to the tweet, noting, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” and making it impossible for users to like it, reply to it or retweet it without comment. When a few hours later the same violent message appeared on the White House’s Twitter account, Twitter flagged that tweet as well.

These incidents are too recent to make it into the pages of a new book, “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth: The President’s Falsehoods, Misleading Claims and Flat-Out Lies,” by The Washington Post’s Fact Checker staff: Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly. There are plenty of other examples to fill the pages of this “guide to Trump’s attack on the truth,” as the authors describe the book in the introduction. The Fact Checker team calculates that as of Jan. 20, 2020, three years after his inauguration, Trump had made 16,241 false or misleading statements. As of June 1, the tally was at 19,127. Nonetheless, Twitter’s response can be seen as a triumph for fact-checkers like those at The Post, who have been grappling with Trump’s lies since his campaign.

AD

AD

Trump has said so many untrue things that figuring out how to prioritize which ones to fact-check is difficult: “Are the most troubling claims the ones he has repeated most regularly? Or those with the strongest impact on policy or politics?” the book’s authors write about the challenge of deciding which to focus on. “Should the claim be completely, unarguably false, or is it more insidious if the claim is merely misleading, but about a vitally important or sensitive topic?” In this book, the Fact Checker team categorizes the masses of false claims by category (“biggest whoppers,” “truthful hyperbole”), topic (immigration, Russia, voting fraud) and format (tweets, lines from speeches, things Trump said at rallies).

It’s a dizzying task, and “Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth” is an exhaustive collection that can also feel exhausting to read. Flipping through the pages, I felt as if a million years had passed since Trump was elected. (Remember when he said back in 2017 that Obama tapped the wires in Trump Tower?) The authors ponder the impact of Trump’s lies on American politics. “Does Trump offer a template for a future president — for a more skilled liar with a firmer grasp on how to harness the reins of government? Has he changed the nature of the presidency?” they wonder. And they note that technology has facilitated fact-checking in the Internet age. “The growth of fact-checking is largely possible because of the Internet,” they observe. “We could not write The Fact Checker column on a daily basis without the vast digital resources that allow our team instant access to government databases, think-tank reports and other materials.”

But the rest of the book is much more granular, and it’s hard to figure out who, exactly, the intended audience is: Trump’s supporters aren’t going to buy a book from a newspaper that the president has insulted repeatedly, and his detractors may be too weary to rehash this history. As coronavirus deaths in the United States surpass 110,000, things Trump said three years or even three months ago feel less urgent than the equally dangerous things he’s saying now. (After Trump mused in a news briefing about injecting disinfectants to kill the virus, accidental poisonings spiked — and even that example, too late to make it into the book, was soon overshadowed by Trump’s fanning of the flames as protests against police brutality spread across the United States.)

AD

AD

In addition, the effects of fact-checking remain unclear. The concept has become partisan — Pew found last year that 70 percent of Republicans believed that fact-checkers favor one side, while a nearly equal percentage of Democrats, 69 percent, said they treat all sides fairly. And people’s beliefs are often powerful enough that fact checks aren’t effective in correcting them. The book reminds readers of media coverage to “be open to new ideas, and don’t jump to conclusions. Read the article, not just the headline,” but it acknowledges that “for many people, even these simple steps may be hard.”

The Post’s fact-checking team would probably argue that it’s not their job to figure out for whom this book would be useful — that their role is instead to present the information and let people do with it what they will. And whether or not Americans believe that fact-checking favors one side, they acknowledge that they need this information. A Pew poll released May 28, for instance, found that relatively few people felt “highly confident in their ability to check the accuracy of COVID-19 news and information”: 33 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said so, compared with 23 percent of Republicans and Republican-leading independents. That leaves at least two-thirds of Americans who aren’t sure. As Trump continues to reckon with the effect of the pandemic on his presidency — offering up advice that may be directly harmful to Americans — the work of fact-checking teams will take on an increasingly important role in protecting people from physical danger.

Twitter’s recent action can also be seen as a “trickle-up” triumph for fact-checking. If it weren’t for teams like The Post’s plugging away over the years to catalogue the president’s endless false statements, it might have been harder for the company to justify taking action. “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves,” Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted May 27. That’s how a good fact-checker would describe their role, too.

AD

AD

Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth

The President's Falsehoods, Misleading Claims and Flat-Out Lies

By The Washington Post Fact Checker Staff